Strategic Cooperation Between MOT and MINDEF to Provide 3,200 Job Opportunities for Retired Military Personnel

The strategic cooperation between the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Defence is expected to provide around 3,200 job opportunities to retired military personnel in the near future.

The strategic cooperation between the Ministry of Transport ( MOT ) and the Ministry of Defence ( MINDEF ) is not only opening up job opportunities , but also serving as a catalyst in utilizing the expertise of military personnel after their retirement.

Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the strategic cooperation is expected to provide around 3,200 job opportunities to retired military personnel in the near future to venture into the growing transportation and logistics sector. He said that the cooperation can be realized through the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative managed by the Veteran Affairs Department of the Armed Forces (Perhebat).

This initiative is a proof of the effectiveness of the inter-ministerial approach in implementing the national human capital development agenda. This initiative is not only a game changer, but it is also one of the things I envisioned when I was the Minister of Defence before, he said during his speech at the Strategic Cooperation Ceremony Between MOT and MINDEF Related to TVET here today.

Ahmad Zahid said that the effort was triggered by the presentation made by PERHEBAT at the National TVET Council Meeting chaired by him about three months ago. According to him, the new approach introduced by PERHEBAT by offering courses based on the current industry needs has successfully attracted the attention of MOT and has accelerated its implementation. When we do not work in silos, success can be achieved faster.

The courses offered are no longer conventional, but are tailored to meet the demands of the job market, he said. He said that sectors such as logistics, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of aerospace, MRO maritime and various other service fields require disciplined and highly skilled workforce. He further explained that officers and military personnel have the advantage of being disciplined and highly skilled due to their training and experience throughout their service.

In the same development, Ahmad Zahid said that the government will continue to strengthen the national TVET agenda through the implementation of TVET 2.0 which focuses on developing high-impact and highly skilled workforce according to industry demand. He said that RM7.9 billion has been allocated this year to synchronize and empower 1,345 TVET institutions under 12 ministries.

The participation in TVET institutions has also shown a remarkable increase with the number of students increasing from 121,000 two years ago to 497,000 today, he said. He also gave a hint that the government will introduce several new initiatives that can bring about a big change to the national TVET ecosystem in the near future





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MOT MINDEF TVET Job Opportunities Retired Military Personnel

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