Strait of Malacca Remains Secure Amid Global Maritime Concerns, Experts Say

Experts and officials reassure that the Strait of Malacca, a critical global trade route, will not face the same issues as the Strait of Hormuz due to international laws and collective governance by Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. The strait handles a significant portion of the world’s oil and trade, making its stability essential for global economic security.

The Strait of Malacca is unlikely to face the same challenges as the Strait of Hormuz, according to experts. Prof Dr Salawati Mat Basir from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) explained that the Strait of Malacca is governed by Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, requiring a careful balance between national sovereignty and global maritime transit rights.

She emphasized that the strait is the shortest and most efficient route between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, protected under international law to ensure it remains accessible to all nations. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) prohibits territorial states from restricting or taxing foreign vessels, ensuring freedom of passage without discrimination based on flag, destination, or cargo.

The strait handles approximately 21 million barrels of oil daily, accounting for 20% of global supply, along with 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas. With between 100 and 500 vessels passing through daily, it is a critical maritime trade route, carrying 22% to 40% of global maritime trade, including a quarter of the world’s traded goods. Any disruption would pose significant risks, making comparisons to the Strait of Hormuz inappropriate due to the higher stakes involved.

The Strait of Malacca spans 900 kilometers between Peninsular Malaysia and Sumatra, Indonesia, serving as one of the world’s most vital maritime choke points. Political analyst Dr Tunku Mohar Tunku Mohd Mokhtar highlighted its importance in global trade, particularly for East Asia’s energy supply, with nearly a quarter of global trade transiting through it. He warned that any closure or blockade would escalate transportation costs and inflate the price of goods worldwide.

On April 23, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin reiterated that decisions regarding the strait must be made collectively by all involved nations. Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono also confirmed that no tariffs would be imposed on vessels transiting the strait, as this would violate Unclos. He reaffirmed Indonesia’s status as an archipelagic state under Unclos, which prohibits tariffs on straits within its territory.

The collective stance underscores the commitment to maintaining the strait’s role as a free and open trade corridor, essential for global economic stability





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