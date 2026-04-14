Strait of Hormuz Shipping Navigates Increased Risks Amidst US Blockade and Iran Conflict

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz faces heightened uncertainty due to the US blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, adding to the complexities caused by the ongoing conflict. Despite the challenges, some vessels, including those linked to Malaysia and China, continue to transit the waterway. This report details the movements of various oil tankers and LPG carriers, highlighting the impact of geopolitical tensions on global trade and the importance of diplomatic efforts.

PETALING JAYA: The ongoing US blockade affecting vessels navigating through or destined for Iranian ports is exacerbating the already precarious situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway that has been effectively paralyzed since the commencement of the Iran-related conflict. This disruption creates significant uncertainty for global shipping, particularly for oil tankers that rely on this passage for transporting crude oil and refined products. The heightened tensions and restrictions are causing delays, increasing costs, and prompting rerouting, leading to potential disruptions in the global energy supply chain. The situation demands close monitoring as it has far-reaching implications for international trade and economic stability.

Despite the challenging circumstances, some Malaysia-linked vessels and others have managed to transit the Strait of Hormuz. Since the start of the conflict, a few Malaysia-bound oil tankers have successfully navigated the strait. The Liberia-flagged Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Serifos, which had loaded crude from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, entered and exited the Hormuz Passage trial anchorage, bypassing Iran's Larak Island on April 10. The tanker is expected to arrive at Malaysia's Malacca port. Simultaneously, the Ocean Thunder, chartered by a unit of Malaysian state energy firm Petronas and carrying Iraqi crude, transited the waterway, and is scheduled to unload its Basrah Heavy crude cargo in Malaysia's Pengerang. Further, two China-flagged VLCCs, Cospearl Lake and He Rong Hai, also exited the Strait of Hormuz. Cospearl Lake, laden with Iraqi oil, is en route to China's Zhoushan port, while He Rong Hai is heading to Myanmar to discharge its Saudi crude cargo. Additional vessels, including Dhalkut, Habrut, Marathi, Smyrni, and Shenlong, have also passed through the strait, delivering crude oil to various destinations, predominantly India and Myanmar. The data shows that several other tankers carrying residue fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) also successfully transited the strait. An Aframax tanker, Shalamar, is heading to the United Arab Emirates while another, Khairpur, is destined for Kuwait. These instances highlight the ongoing efforts to maintain the flow of oil and gas amidst the geopolitical complexities.

The ability of certain vessels to navigate the Strait of Hormuz underscores the importance of diplomatic coordination and risk mitigation strategies in this volatile environment. A Thai oil tanker, for example, successfully passed through the Strait following diplomatic efforts between Thailand and Iran. This further illustrates the significance of proactive diplomacy in ensuring the safety of maritime transport. The movement of vessels through the strait is not always smooth. The transit involves careful coordination and planning, including potential deviations from the usual routes to mitigate risks. The US blockade adds a layer of complexity by raising the risk of detention or seizure of vessels. The situation also leads to higher insurance premiums and operational costs, which subsequently affect the price of oil. The ongoing events in the Strait of Hormuz emphasize the need for close monitoring and agile responses from both the maritime industry and international governing bodies to ensure the safety of shipping and the stability of global energy markets. The situation is extremely dynamic, and each transit provides important insights into the evolving landscape of global trade and the challenges of conflict.





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