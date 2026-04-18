Strait of Hormuz Reopens Briefly as Iran Reasserts Control

Maritime tracking data reveals that at least eight oil and gas tankers transited the vital Strait of Hormuz on Saturday following a brief declaration by Iran to reopen the passage. The reopening was short-lived as Iran's central military command rescinded the decision, citing retaliation against US counter-sanctions. This development has caused significant disruption to global oil and gas shipments, leading to increased shipping costs and avoidance of the area by many vessels.

At least eight oil and gas tankers successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday after Iran briefly declared the reopening of this critical trade route, according to maritime tracking data. A crude oil tanker, four liquefied petroleum gas carriers, two oil and chemical tankers, and one vessel classified as a petroleum product passed through the strait early Saturday following Iran 's announcement on Friday evening, as reported by tracking firm Kpler.

Approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas traverses this strait in peaceful conditions. However, traffic had nearly come to a standstill after the conflict erupted on February 28th, stemming from attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran. MarineTraffic, a vessel tracking platform, indicated that several other oil tankers were observed in the strait near Iran's Larak Island, a checkpoint for vessels attempting to exit the Persian Gulf during Iran's wartime military blockades. Despite these movements, Iran's central military command was seen to be reversing the decision to open the route on Saturday, stating its intention to return to 'strict control' in protest of counter-sanctions at sea imposed by the US. Iran's prior closure of the strait had trapped hundreds of ships in the Persian Gulf and driven up shipping costs, with many ship captains actively avoiding the area due to concerns about attacks or sea mines. At least three vessels detected exiting through the strait on Saturday were listed as being under US sanctions. Some vessels also reportedly broadcast their identities as being affiliated with India or China, a signal of neutrality. The fluctuating status of the Strait of Hormuz highlights the precarious geopolitical situation in the region and its direct impact on global energy markets. The strategic waterway, a chokepoint for a significant portion of the world's maritime trade, has become a focal point for escalating tensions. Iran's actions, characterized as retaliatory measures, underscore its willingness to leverage its geographical position to exert pressure. The brief opening and subsequent closure demonstrate a pattern of assertiveness, aimed at influencing international responses to ongoing sanctions and conflicts. The disruption not only affects the immediate flow of oil and gas but also contributes to increased shipping insurance premiums and longer transit times as vessels seek alternative, albeit less efficient, routes. The involvement of vessels flagged as being under US sanctions adds another layer of complexity, suggesting a deliberate challenge to international maritime regulations and enforcement. The reporting of neutrality by some tankers underscores the broader international community's desire to avoid entanglement in the escalating conflict, while simultaneously being dependent on the free flow of trade through the strait





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz Iran Maritime Traffic Oil Tankers Geopolitics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysian Tanker Damaged in Hormuz Strait; Others MonitoredPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that one of five Malaysian oil tankers stranded in the Strait of Hormuz sustained damage in port. The remaining four are under observation due to the latest developments, including US sanctions. Two Malaysian vessels that successfully departed the strait are en route home, with one already arriving and the other nearing Malaysian waters. The International Maritime Organization is developing an emergency plan for an estimated 20,000 sailors and 2,000 ships currently stuck in the strait.

Read more »

Malaysia to Attend High-Level Meeting on Energy Crisis Amid Strait of Hormuz BlockadeMalaysia's Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will represent the nation at a crucial meeting organized by France and the UK to address the energy crisis arising from a potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized Malaysia's commitment to freedom of passage while acknowledging complex geopolitical factors.

Read more »

US and Iran Nearing Potential Deal to End Conflict; Allies to Discuss Strait of Hormuz ReopeningPresident Trump signals optimism about a deal with Iran, while US allies convene to address the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Key sticking points include Iran's nuclear program and sanctions, with back-channel diplomacy showing progress.

Read more »

Iran Threatens Strait of Hormuz Closure Amidst Ceasefire Hopes and Uranium DisputeIran has warned of closing the Strait of Hormuz if the US continues its port blockade, amidst optimism over a Lebanon ceasefire and a reported agreement on enriched uranium, though Iran denies handing over its stockpile.

Read more »

Singapore says Strait of Hormuz must remain open and secure, stresses international law in virtual summitSINGAPORE, April 18 — Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore will continue working with the international community to uphold the right of transit passage in straits used...

Read more »

Iran Recloses Strait of Hormuz, Complicating Peace TalksIran has reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, citing continued US blockades, casting doubt on the progress of peace talks to end the US-Israeli war with Iran. The vital waterway's closure adds another layer of uncertainty to an already fragile ceasefire, with significant implications for global oil markets and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Read more »