Strait of Hormuz Closure Could Force Global Reduction in Oil and Gas Consumption, Fed Official Warns

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan cautions that a prolonged shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz due to the US-Israeli war on Iran may compel the world to consume less oil and gas, with significant economic consequences.

DALLAS - The world may have to adjust to reduced oil and gas supplies if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for an extended period due to the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran, according to Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan .

Iran has restricted shipping through the strategic waterway for three months, causing a surge in energy, food, and fertilizer prices. Prior to the war, approximately one-fifth of the global oil and liquefied natural gas trade passed through the strait. Logan warned that if shipping does not resume to pre-war levels soon, global consumption of oil and natural gas could decline more significantly than it has to date.

She noted that the economic impact would hinge on whether end users can switch to alternative energy sources, improve efficiency, or be forced to cut economic activity. While expecting energy markets to eventually reach a rough balance, Logan emphasized the immediate challenges posed by the prolonged disruption





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Strait Of Hormuz Oil And Gas Federal Reserve Lorie Logan Shipping Disruption Energy Prices

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