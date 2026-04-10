Stocks Rise on Ceasefire Hopes, Oil Gains Persist Amidst Lebanon Concerns

Global markets show mixed reactions to the shaky US-Iran ceasefire, with stocks gaining on optimism while oil prices rise due to ongoing concerns about the situation in Lebanon and potential disruptions to oil flow.

Stocks saw a positive trend on Friday, fueled by sustained investor optimism concerning the precarious ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran . This sentiment prevailed ahead of scheduled weekend discussions. However, oil prices continued their ascent, reflecting persistent anxieties that Israel 's continued military actions in Lebanon might jeopardize the fragile peace process.

The initial announcement on Tuesday, made jointly by Washington and Tehran, of a two-week truce that included the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which had been closed since the start of the conflict, ignited widespread optimism across financial markets. But this initial enthusiasm has been tempered by disputes between the involved parties over the terms of the agreement and the future operation of the crucial waterway, through which a significant portion, about one-fifth, of the world's oil and gas resources are transported. \Delegations from the US and Iran are scheduled to meet in Pakistan for peace negotiations. However, these discussions are taking place against the backdrop of accusations from Tehran, alleging that Israel has already violated the terms of the ceasefire by continuing to target locations in Lebanon, where Israel asserts that Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran, is based. Both the US and Israel have denied that the cessation of attacks on Lebanon was a condition of the agreement. Adding to the tension, former US President Donald Trump issued a warning against Iran's proposal to impose tolls on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, using social media to convey his message. He stated that the tolls should not be implemented and, if they are, they should be immediately discontinued, emphasizing that the flow of oil would continue regardless of Iran's cooperation. He further criticized Iran for its alleged poor handling of the situation, specifically its perceived failure to facilitate the passage of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Maritime tracking data indicates that only ten vessels have traversed the waterway since the ceasefire in the Middle East took effect. Of these, only one tanker is not affiliated with Iran. Equity markets, which have been significantly impacted since the war began on February 28, expanded on the gains made earlier in the week. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai, and Taipei all experienced increases of at least 1%, and Singapore and Manila also performed well, while Sydney saw a slight decline. The positive movements followed a second consecutive healthy run-up on Wall Street. Oil prices rose approximately 1% but remained just below the US$100 per barrel mark. West Texas Intermediate briefly exceeded this key level on Thursday. \Analysts have attributed the positive movements in equity markets to the news that Israel and Lebanon are set to engage in talks next week in Washington. This development followed reports that Trump had requested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reduce the scale of strikes on Lebanon to ensure the successful outcome of negotiations with Iran. Market analyst Fabien Yip from IG commented that stocks which saw substantial declines during the conflict are likely to experience the most significant short-term recovery. However, she also cautioned that the ceasefire is temporary, and details remain limited. The 10-point proposal from Iran and the stated positions of Washington still exhibit significant differences, and the talks in Islamabad do not guarantee a successful resolution. Even the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is subject to Iran's technical limitations, will require several weeks, if not months, to clear shipping backlogs and normalize supply chains. Therefore, crude oil prices are unlikely to return to their pre-war levels soon. Investors are also closely monitoring the release of US inflation data, which is scheduled for later on Friday, as it could provide insight into the effect of the oil price surge on consumers. According to a Bloomberg survey, prices are expected to have increased by 3.4% last month, compared to 2.4% in February. In company-specific news, shares in the Japanese retail giant Fast Retailing surged 10% to a record high following an upward revision of its full-year operating profit outlook, which was supported by strong demand for its Uniqlo brand in both the US and Europe





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