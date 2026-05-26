Stellantis to invest over €1 billion in electric vehicle production at Mulhouse plant, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a commitment of more than one billion euros from Stellantis to expand EV manufacturing at the Mulhouse factory, part of a wider national push to phase out fossil fuels and reach a two‑thirds electric car share by 2030.

Paris - French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday that Stellantis , the multinational group behind the Jeep and Fiat marques, will commit more than one billion euros to expand electric vehicle production at its Mulhouse plant in eastern France.

The declaration was made during a gathering of the country's electrification task force at the Elysee Palace, where Macron urged companies to accelerate the shift to zero‑emission transport as France pursues a plan to phase out oil, gas and coal by 2050. He emphasized that the new funding, slated to begin in 2029, will enable the Mulhouse site to prepare for the next generation of battery‑powered models.

While the automaker has not yet confirmed the exact details, a spokesperson said Stellantis is reviewing the future of its factories, including Mulhouse, and will release official information when the time comes. The announcement follows Stellantis' recent revelation of a sixty‑billion‑euro, five‑year investment programme aimed at strengthening profitability and delivering more than sixty new vehicles by 2030.

The Mulhouse facility, one of five Stellantis plants in France, has yet to receive a definitive new model assignment, making the prospective infusion a significant boost for its approximately four thousand workers. Production at the plant currently stands at roughly one hundred thirty‑five thousand units per year, far below the pre‑pandemic peak of two hundred thousand units.

Union representative Laurent Gautherat told the newspaper L'Alsace in April that the assembly line is operating at half capacity while awaiting a new model, and that the site experienced several days of furlough last year amid a sales downturn. The planned investment arrives as France intensifies its strategy to abandon fossil fuels and accelerate the adoption of electric mobility.

In late April the government released a comprehensive roadmap that sets firm deadlines for eliminating fossil‑fuel consumption across the economy, positioning the country as the second‑largest economy in Europe to adopt such measures. Among the targets, France aims for two out of three newly sold cars to be electric by 2030, with domestic manufacturers expected to produce four hundred thousand electric vehicles by 2027 and one million by 2030.

The infusion of capital into Mulhouse is therefore seen as a crucial step toward meeting these ambitious national goals, reinforcing the role of the automotive sector in the broader energy transition and safeguarding jobs in a region that has struggled to regain its pre‑COVID production levels





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Stellantis Electric Vehicles Mulhouse Plant France Energy Transition Automotive Investment

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