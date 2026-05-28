State Royal Crisis Escalates as Dewan Keadilan dan Undang Unable to Convene Special Meeting

The ongoing state royal crisis in Seremban has reached a critical phase, with the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) unable to convene a special meeting to discuss the matter. A legal dispute between the involved parties has led to the DKU being unable to convene a meeting, with the Undang, Tunku Besar Tampin, and Datuk Shahbandar filing an originating summons against the DKU and the state government.

The Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) is unable to convene a special meeting to discuss the ongoing state royal crisis due to a legal dispute between the involved parties.

The dispute arises from a May 21 letter from the Undang, Tunku Besar Tampin, Datuk Shahbandar, and two others, which the DKU finds to be improper and undermines the integrity of the court proceedings. The DKU secretary, Raja Norazli Raja Nordin, has stated that any meeting called unilaterally by the Undang and the Tunku Besar of Tampin would be invalid.

He also mentioned that the Undang, the Tunku Besar of Tampin, and the Datuk Shahbandar have filed an originating summons in court against him, the DKU, and the state government. The DKU and Raja Norazli reserve their right to take appropriate legal action regarding any unilateral steps taken that would prejudice or delay the said court proceedings.

The dispute has been ongoing since May 6, when the two Undang, Mubarak, Abdul Rahim, Tunku Syed Razman, and Badarudin Abdul Khalid filed an originating summons at the High Court to compel the DKU secretary to provide them with a copy of the minutes of a special session. The High Court then ordered the defendants to file affidavits within seven days after hearing preliminary objections raised by the first two defendants.

The defence team had objected to the originating summons on the ground that the court lacked jurisdiction under Article 16(3) of the State Constitution 1959. The six individuals, who claim to represent the majority of the DKU members, have also asked the DKU to convene a special meeting on Friday (May 29) to discuss matters related to the royal crisis and adat in the state.

A copy of their letter was also sent to the Chief Secretary to the Government and the Attorney General. The situation has reached a critical phase, with the search for a missing hiker in Gunung Batu Putih entering its critical phase, and the ongoing state royal crisis continues to escalate





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Dewan Keadilan Dan Undang State Royal Crisis Seremban Legal Dispute Originating Summons

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