State governments to be included in DCTF for cohesive planning and energy/water concerns

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo announces that state governments will be included in Putrajaya’s Data Centre Task Force (DCTF) to address energy and water consumption concerns and ensure cohesive planning for the nation’s digital infrastructure development.

State governments will be included in Putrajaya’s Data Centre Task Force (DCTF) to ensure cohesive planning and address growing concerns over energy and water consumption , Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo says.

Gobind’s remarks came following a request from Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari for states to be represented in the committee to better coordinate the nation’s digital infrastructure development. According to Gobind, the proposed inclusion of state representatives in the DCTF is currently underway.

“The invitation for all states to participate in the DCTF is in the process. The request has come from the Mentri Besar and that will be done,” said Gobind during a press conference after the launch of the NEXTDC KL1 facility on Thursday (May 14). He acknowledged that energy supply, water sufficiency and governance are constant concerns raised by the industries.

Gobind said while federal agencies handle national-level approvals, state authorities manage crucial elements such as water supply and local authority approvals.

“We actually have a platform where we meet with all state excos every three months and I have also invited them to join us at the task force. Earlier, Amirudin urged collaborative planning between federal and state authorities to determine the exact volume of data centres needed to drive Malaysia’s ambition of becoming an AI nation by 2030.

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Data Centre Task Force (DCTF) State Governments Collaborative Planning Energy Consumption Water Consumption AI Nation By 2030 Digital Infrastructure Development

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