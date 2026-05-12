State Government Assures Resolution of North Seberang Perai Pollution Issue

The committee chairman confirmed that relevant agencies had been instructed to monitor the situation and implement necessary mitigation and enforcement measures.

GEORGE TOWN: The state local government committee chairman, Jason H’ng Mooi Lye, assured residents that the issue of pollution allegedly linked to pig farming activities in north Seberang Perai would be resolved.

He stated that the state administration remained committed to addressing environmental concerns affecting the community, including water pollution and public complaints linked to pig farms operating there. His assurance came after criticism from state Opposition leader Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff (PN-Sungai Dua) over the longstanding problem. The PAS assemblyman questioned the state government’s capability to resolve what he described as a decades-long issue affecting nearby communities





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North Seberang Perai Pollution Pig Farming Environmental Concerns Rescheduled Meeting On Proposed Solutions Transfer Of Pig Waste To Ampang Jajar Transfer Proposed Project Modern Farming Technologies Decades-Long Issue Complaint Investigations Regular Inspections

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