Starmer Condemns Musk and Far-Right Over UK Student Murder Case Politicization

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused Elon Musk of trying to 'whip up division' following the murder of student Henry Nowak and criticized far-right figures for exploiting the case. The incident has sparked debates on police conduct, institutional racism, and political rhetoric.

The death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak , who was stabbed to death by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa in Southampton in December, has sparked intense political debate and international commentary in the United Kingdom.

The case gained widespread attention after bodycam footage showed police handcuffing the mortally wounded Nowak, who repeatedly told officers he could not breathe. Digwa was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison after claiming he acted in self-defense, alleging Nowak had racially insulted him-a claim that has been central to far-right narratives.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Nowak's family at Downing Street, urging the nation to choose unity over division and denouncing the exploitation of the tragedy for political or racial agendas. He specifically criticized US tech billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, for posting repeatedly about the case, including suggesting official police policy is racist against white people. Musk even offered to fund a private prosecution against Hampshire Police, calling the force a disgrace.

Starmer emphasized that Britain is a tolerant, reasonable country and that the family itself has pleaded against using the murder to fuel hatred. The incident has reignited debates about institutional racism in policing, as government data shows Black people in England and Wales are more than twice as likely to be arrested as white people, and an independent report last year found London's Metropolitan Police to be institutionally racist.

Starmer acknowledged there are difficult questions about police handling of the case and vowed to act on the findings of the Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation, due within three months, and an inquest set for 2027. He also condemned far-right figures like Nigel Farage, whose Reform UK party leads in polls, for inciting 'pure cold rage' and stoking racial tensions.

Starmer labeled such rhetoric as unforgivable and accused Musk of interfering in British politics to 'whip up division,' a charge Musk has repeatedly levied against the prime minister, including over the government's handling of historical grooming gang cases, where Starmer previously accused Musk of spreading lies. The protest in Southampton on Tuesday, attended by far-right agitators, turned violent with demonstrators throwing bricks, flares, and chairs at police, leading to arrests and charges.

Starmer stated there is no justification for such violence. The case remains a flashpoint for discussions on race, policing, political rhetoric, and media influence in the UK





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Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Keir Starmer Elon Musk Nigel Farage UK Policing Institutional Racism Far-Right Southampton Murder Political Division

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