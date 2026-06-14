Starbucks Malaysia Launches Protein Cold Foam for Iced Drinks

Starbucks Malaysia has introduced Protein Cold Foam, a new topping that adds 15-17 grams of protein to Grande iced beverages. Available in chocolate and vanilla, the foam blends whey protein with low-fat dairy for a creamy texture. The product, rolling out nationwide from June 11, taps into the growing trend of protein fortification in everyday drinks.

Protein has become a major topic of conversation in recent times, and incorporating it into daily routines can often feel overwhelming. Starbucks Malaysia has introduced a significant upgrade to its iced coffee offerings: Protein Cold Foam .

This creamy new topping is designed to sit atop favourite iced beverages while providing a protein boost. The launch is set for nationwide availability starting June 11, positioning itself as a new fitness-friendly companion for popular iced drinks like the iced Americano. The Protein Cold Foam maintains the beloved cold foam texture but is elevated with added protein.

Each Grande-sized drink can now contain approximately 15 to 17 grams of protein, transforming a casual coffee or matcha break into a more nutritionally balanced ritual. The foam is crafted by blending whey protein with a low-fat dairy base, resulting in a smooth, velvety layer that complements iced drinks without overpowering them. Available in chocolate and vanilla flavours, it pairs well with a variety of iced beverages including caramel macchiato and matcha lattes.

For instance, a bold espresso topped with chocolate protein foam offers a softer, creamier twist on the usual caffeine hit while delivering that 15 to 17 gram protein increase. Meanwhile, an iced vanilla cream protein matcha combines earthy matcha with vanilla foam for a dessert-like finish that preserves the matcha's character. This innovation reflects a broader trend: protein is no longer just for gym-goers. Consumers are increasingly integrating it into everyday foods and drinks.

The sports nutrition market in Malaysia is projected to grow steadily through 2032 as wellness becomes an embedded daily habit rather than a fleeting trend. Zahiah Hanim, Director of Marketing & Loyalty at Starbucks Malaysia, emphasizes that the product is about blending personalization, flavor, and function. It remains coffee, matcha, and foam - but now with added protein - making the daily pick-me-up feel somewhat more justified





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Starbucks Malaysia Protein Cold Foam Iced Coffee Protein Boost Whey Protein Matcha Caramel Macchiato Wellness Trend Sports Nutrition Zahiah Hanim

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