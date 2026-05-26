Starbucks Korea Faces Severe Public Backlash in South Korea for 'Tank Day' Line of Coffee Cups

Starbucks Korea has been heavily criticized in South Korea for its 'Tank Day' promotion, which evoked a deadly crackdown on a 1980 pro-democracy uprising on the May 18 anniversary. The campaign led to a sharp decline in sales and the dismissal of Son Jung-hyun, head of Starbucks Korea.

Starbucks is facing severe public backlash in South Korea for its 2026 ' Tank Day ' line of coffee cups that evoked a deadly crackdown on a 1980 pro-democracy uprising on the May 18 anniversary, leading to the dismissal of Son Jung-hyun, head of the South Korea coffee chain.

The company has faced outrage in South Korea for promoting a line of coffee cups with a campaign that mocked the victims of the Gwangju Massacre. The furor led to a 'sharp decline in sales', and the dismissal of Son Jung-hyun, head of Starbucks Korea, according to the Shinsaege Group – which operates the coffee chain in South Korea under a licensing agreement.

In a packed news conference in Seoul on Tuesday, Shinsegae executive Jeon Sang-jin said 'priority was given to the speed and immediacy' of the campaign and 'not a single objection was raised during either the planning or approval stages'. The campaign for 'tank tumbler' cups was branded as 'Tank Day' and launched on May 18, the anniversary of the Gwangju uprising.

Official figures record the crackdown on the revolt killed 165 civilians, with 65 listed as missing and 376 others later dying of injuries. Many believe the true toll was higher. The employees involved said they had 'asked AI for suggestions and that the May 18 anniversary had never even crossed their minds'. Jeon said those involved 'denied any intentional wrongdoing, saying they only realised the campaign could be problematic after the issue drew public backlash'.

The investigation also found that some of the seven officials who approved the campaign 'had signed off on it, as a matter of routine, without even opening the attached design file contained in the email'. He added that 'the legal team’s review process, which had been conducted in the past, was also skipped'. This incident went beyond the question of whether individual employees were at fault and exposed a lack of social and historical sensitivity within Starbucks Korea.

Chung Yong-jin, chairman of Shinsegae Group which operates Starbucks Korea, bows in apology during a press conference in Seoul on May 26, 2026. — Yonhap/AFP pic. The internal investigation did not determine whether employees had intentionally planned to make light of the uprising. Three of the five marketing team members also refused to hand over their mobile devices for forensic investigation, citing privacy concerns.

Police have launched a separate investigation which could see anyone found intentionally mocking the uprising dismissed from the company and legal action pursued against them. Protests over the 'Tank Promotion' have sparked a broader backlash from government bodies and public figures, including President Lee Jae Myung. The defence ministry said it had suspended a partnership project with Starbucks that had provided beverages to soldiers.

The controversy has also spread to the entertainment industry, with some celebrities facing criticism for being seen holding Starbucks coffee





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Starbucks Tank Day Gwangju Massacre AI Social And Historical Sensitivity Public Backlash Decline In Sales Dismissal Of Son Jung-Hyun Shinsegae Group Legal Team Privacy Concerns Separate Investigation President Lee Jae Myung Defence Ministry Entertainment Industry

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