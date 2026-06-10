Starbucks Explores Options for Japan Business Including Stake Sale

Starbucks is considering a stake sale or IPO for its Japan operations, with potential valuation up to 500 billion yen, following its China restructuring.

Starbucks Corp is exploring strategic options for its Japan ese operations, including a possible sale of a minority stake, according to people familiar with the matter.

The US coffee chain has held preliminary discussions with investment banks to assess approaches for its Japan business, which is one of its largest markets with approximately 2,100 stores. Most of these outlets are directly operated by Starbucks. The potential stake sale could be valued between 400 billion yen (US$2.5 billion) and 500 billion yen, and may attract interest from other industry players and private equity firms.

An initial public offering of the Japan unit is also being considered as an alternative, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Considerations are at an early stage and no final decisions have been made. A representative for Starbucks declined to comment on the matter. Starbucks has a long and evolving relationship with Japan.

The company first entered the market in 1995 through a joint venture with Sazaby League Ltd. In 2001, it conducted an initial public offering for the local unit, listing it on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. However, in 2014, Sazaby sold its shares back to Starbucks, and the following year, the company delisted the Japan unit. This allowed Starbucks to take full control and integrate the business more closely with its global operations.

The current exploration of options indicates a potential shift in strategy, as the company seeks to unlock value in its international portfolio. Japan has been a strong market for Starbucks, with CEO Brian Niccol describing results as outstanding in the last quarter, driven by New Year sales, robust tourism, and successful product launches. Comparable store sales in Japan have shown resilience, contributing to the company's global performance.

In the second quarter, global comparable store sales rose 6.2% year over year, and Starbucks shares have gained about 16% this year. The company does not break out specific financials for its Japan stores, but the market is considered a key driver of international revenue. The potential move in Japan follows a similar restructuring in China, where Starbucks sold a 60% stake of its retail operations to Boyu Capital in April.

This transaction was described by Starbucks as a significant milestone in its long-term strategy to unlock sustainable and disciplined growth in China. The China deal closed in April, and Starbucks said it would help the company focus on core operations while leveraging local expertise. Analysts view the Japan consideration as a natural progression, allowing Starbucks to raise capital, reduce exposure, or bring in strategic partners.

However, the company's history in Japan shows a pattern of consolidation and then potential partial divestiture. The outcome of these discussions could have implications for Starbucks' global footprint and its approach to international markets. For now, the company remains silent on specifics, and any deal would require regulatory approvals and board approval. The people familiar cautioned that no decisions are imminent and that Starbucks may ultimately choose to retain full ownership of its Japan business.

The exploration of options reflects the company's ongoing evaluation of its portfolio to maximize shareholder value while maintaining its brand presence in key markets





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