Star Wars: The Bad Batch heads to theatres this weekend, with Disney betting on Baby Yoda's charm

The latest Star Wars movie, The Bad Batch, is set to hit theatres this weekend, with Disney hoping to re-energise the film franchise with the help of Baby Yoda, a popular character from the series. The movie stars Pedro Pascal as a Mandalorian bounty hunter who works with Grogu, the small green creature with oversized eyes, to free a prisoner in the galaxy far, far away.
movie in seven years, heads to theatres this weekend as Walt Disney bets on the charm of Baby Yoda to re-energise the film franchise. The series introduced a small green creature with oversized eyes, initially dubbed Baby Yoda and later revealed to be named Grogu , that became a pop culture sensation.
The movie stars Pedro Pascal as a helmeted Mandalorian bounty hunter who works with Grogu to free a prisoner in the galaxy far, far away. Critics so far are split on the movie, which as of Wednesday had a 60% positive rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website. The franchise debuted in 1977 and has taken in more than US$10bil at theatres worldwide. The movie cost about US$165mil to make compared with US$300mil-plus production budgets for other Star Wars movies.
The movie brings in roughly US$85mil domestically through Monday. At a fan event in London, Pascal pitched the movie as 'a big-screen experience' like the ones he watched as a child
Star Wars Pedro Pascal Mandalorian Grogu The Bad Batch Disney Baby Yoda Theatrical Release Critics' Reviews Production Budgets Box Office Performance
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