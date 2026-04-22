Star Media Group Issues Warning Against Fake News Articles Impersonating Its Brand

Star Media Group warns the public about fraudulent articles misusing The Star logo and brand identity, urging users to verify URLs and report suspicious content to ensure digital safety.

Star Media Group Berhad, the esteemed organization responsible for the publication of Malaysia premier print products and the widely accessed online news portal The Star , has issued a formal and urgent advisory to the public regarding the unauthorized and malicious use of its corporate identity.

It has recently come to the attention of the media group that a deceptive and entirely fabricated news article, which illegitimately incorporates The Star official logo, has been circulating across various digital platforms. This fraudulent content specifically targets Bank Negara Malaysia, masquerading as a legitimate journalistic report to mislead the public. The group emphasizes that this activity is a direct violation of its intellectual property and represents a concerted effort to propagate misinformation among the Malaysian populace. The management of Star Media Group Berhad has issued a stern warning, urging readers and the general public to exercise extreme vigilance. Consumers are strongly advised not to click on, interact with, or share these suspicious articles, social media pages, or advertisements that appear to be affiliated with their brand. As an organization recognized by Reuters as one of the most trusted sources of news in the nation, The Star remains committed to upholding the integrity of its information. All authentic news content produced by the publication is exclusively hosted on its official website, located at thestar.com.my. To verify the legitimacy of any article purportedly published by them, users must ensure the web browser URL specifically begins with the secure address https://www.thestar.com.my before proceeding to read or engage with the content. Furthermore, the group is encouraging a collaborative effort between its readers and social media platforms to combat this rising trend of digital impersonation. If members of the public encounter any fraudulent articles, social media advertisements, or suspicious accounts that attempt to clone the brand identity of The Star or any other reputable organization, they are requested to file a formal report directly through the reporting tools provided by Facebook and other relevant platforms. Protecting the digital ecosystem from disinformation requires collective responsibility, and by reporting these malicious entities, the public plays a crucial role in safeguarding the truth. In addition to this incident, users are reminded to remain cautious of other digital security alerts, such as the recent requirements for Public Bank customers to update their mobile operating systems to Android 12 or iOS 16 to maintain access to the MyPB application, as cybersecurity threats continue to evolve across all sectors





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