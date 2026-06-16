Stakeholders Call for Swift Action and Transparency as Malaysia's Anti-Bullying Tribunal Begins Operations

Malaysia's newly established Anti-Bullying Tribunal aims to address bullying cases across educational institutions, but stakeholders stress the need for faster responses, transparent processes, and stronger preventive measures to ensure justice and deterrence.

The establishment of the Anti-Bullying Tribunal marks a significant step toward addressing bullying in Malaysia , but stakeholders emphasize that swifter action, greater transparency, and stronger preventive measures must be implemented concurrently to ensure justice for victims.

Dr. Shamir Rajadurai, co-founder of AntiBuli.my, stressed the importance of avoiding prolonged waiting periods for tribunal responses, as delays can negatively impact victims. He noted that while judgments should be tailored to the expertise of tribunal members and the severity of each case, transparency and freedom from external interference are essential.

Fouzi Singon, secretary-general of the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP), highlighted the tribunal's potential to provide a clearer complaint channel, expedite investigations in serious cases, and enhance school accountability. He also called for the formulation of a Teacher Protection Act, as teachers often face blame when incidents occur, and advocated for preventive measures such as education, counseling, and monitoring programs.

The Anti-Bullying Act was passed on December 3, 2025, and gazetted on January 23, empowering several ministries, including Education, Defence, and Home Affairs, to manage bullying cases in their respective institutions. Stakeholders agree that the tribunal must operate efficiently to restore confidence in the system. Dr. Shamir pointed out that a one-size-fits-all approach is inadequate, given the varying contexts and severities of bullying incidents.

The tribunal's composition and decision-making processes must reflect expertise in child psychology, education, and legal matters to ensure fair outcomes. Transparency should extend to public reporting on case resolutions, helping to build trust among parents and students. Fouzi emphasized that schools must be held accountable for failing to address bullying promptly, and the tribunal should serve as a deterrent by imposing severe penalties on perpetrators.

However, he cautioned that long tribunal processes might undermine immediate corrective actions, underscoring the need for complementary measures at the school level. Prevention remains a cornerstone of any anti-bullying strategy. Both Dr. Shamir and Fouzi advocated for comprehensive educational programs that teach empathy, conflict resolution, and digital citizenship, alongside robust counseling services for both victims and perpetrators. Regular monitoring and early intervention systems in schools could identify and address bullying before it escalates.

The involvement of multiple ministries under the Act ensures a multi-sectoral approach, but coordination among these agencies will be crucial to avoid duplication and gaps. As the tribunal begins its work, its success will hinge on balancing swift justice with thorough investigations, maintaining transparency, and integrating preventive initiatives into the broader educational framework. Only through such a holistic effort can Malaysia hope to eradicate bullying and protect its youth





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