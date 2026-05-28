St. Louis Fed President Skeptical of AI's Inflation-Fighting Potential

St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem has expressed skepticism towards the idea that artificial intelligence will reduce inflation by increasing productivity.

St. Louis Fed eral Reserve President Alberto Musalem has expressed skepticism towards the idea that artificial intelligence will reduce inflation by increasing productivity. He argued that it would be a mistake for the U.S. central bank to rely on this possibility by easing monetary policy.

Musalem believes that a more effective approach is to maintain a vigilant monetary policy focused on restoring price stability. This view is in line with the current economic situation, where inflation is running above target and the labor market is stable. Musalem is not alone in his skepticism, as other Fed policymakers have also pushed back on the idea that AI will boost productivity growth.

However, he is prepared to adjust his policy views if the evidence becomes clear that higher productivity growth is likely to ease inflation pressures. The jury is still out on how much AI will add to productivity, and Musalem warned that acting on the basis of faith in the future impact of AI on inflation could be counterproductive.

He argued that moving or holding policy rates too low could cause longer-term interest rates to rise, which would discourage investment and have detrimental effects on economic growth and employment. Musalem's comments come as the U.S. central bank is grappling with the challenge of reducing inflation while maintaining economic growth. The Fed has been raising interest rates to combat inflation, but some policymakers have argued that the pace of rate hikes is too aggressive.

Musalem's views on the impact of AI on inflation are also relevant to the ongoing debate about the role of technology in the economy. While some argue that AI will lead to significant productivity gains, others are more skeptical about its potential impact. Musalem's comments highlight the need for caution when relying on technology to solve economic problems. In his remarks, Musalem also emphasized the importance of maintaining a vigilant monetary policy focused on restoring price stability.

He argued that this approach is more effective in addressing the current economic situation, where inflation is running above target and the labor market is stable. Musalem's views are likely to influence the Fed's monetary policy decisions in the coming months. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates further to combat inflation, and Musalem's comments suggest that policymakers will need to be cautious in their approach.

In conclusion, Musalem's skepticism towards the idea that AI will reduce inflation by increasing productivity is a timely reminder of the need for caution when relying on technology to solve economic problems. His views on the importance of maintaining a vigilant monetary policy focused on restoring price stability are also relevant to the ongoing debate about the role of the Fed in the economy





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St. Louis Fed Alberto Musalem Artificial Intelligence Inflation Productivity

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