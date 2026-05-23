St. Cats: The Playful Stray Cats Make for Pleasant Railway Commutes

This text describes the unexpected charm that commuters experience while travelling through Rapid KL's LRT network, due to the presence of friendly stray cats at several railway stops. These cats have become a familiar part of the daily commute, making travel enjoyable and creating a sense of belonging for commuters. The text also shares stories about four stray cats at different stations who have been welcomed and cared for by the local community.

Cantik, one of Rapid KL’s station cats-turned-unofficial staff members, rests atop the customer service counter at LRT Wangsa Maju station. — Picture by Firdaus Latif!

Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — For many Klang Valley commuters rushing through Rapid KL’s LRT network, the daily commute at several rail stops comes with an unexpected charm — one marked by laid-back personalities, rounded forms and watchful eyes.

Over the years, the ‘chonky’ stray cats — a light-hearted internet slang term used to describe their round, cuddly appearance — that now call these stations home have become familiar fixtures of daily travel, charming visitors and regulars who treat them as part of the station’s identity. At LRT Ampang Station, feline duo Kenit and Adik — residents since 2022 — are regarded by the station manager as emotional support for passengers arriving at and departing from the station.

According to LRT Ampang station manager Hamisah Aziz, Kenit was named for her short, stumpy legs when she first arrived as a stray at the station.

‘At first, we thought she was just a regular stray that wandered around, but over time we noticed she continued to loiter within the station compound and never left, even after a few years. ’ After noticing passengers feeding Kenit, station employees decided to take a more structured approach to her care by providing a designated feeding area within the station.

Lembu of Datuk Keramat station is a familiar sight for commuters passing through, having been a resident since August 2025. A stray when he first arrived at the station because of his sickly and thin condition, station manager Khairul Azhar Kamaruddin took him under their care and eventually became an ‘unofficial’ station fixture. Cantik, a stray cat first arrived in 2019, at Wangsa Maju station is a superstar in her own right.

The other station cats like Kenit, Adik, Lembu and others also display similar personalities, becoming a part of the stations they call home. With their watchful eyes and slobbish appearance, they seem to integrate successfully with the human community, making travel not just a means of getting from one place to another but also a chance to marvel at nature’s quirks





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stray Cats Rapid KL LRT Wangsa Maju Station Lembu Kenit Adik Stations Train Stations Cat Internet Slang

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