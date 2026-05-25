SSDI Trinity Convocation 2026: A Night of Achievement and Community Unity

The Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia celebrated the 2026 Convocation Ceremony in Selangor, honouring academic, cultural and record‑setting achievements while launching a new elderly care initiative and a commemorative book, with high‑profile guests such as YB Gobind Singh and Dr. Kumaran Adaikalam in attendance.

Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia celebrated a momentous milestone on 16 May 2026 with the successful staging of the SSDI Trinity Convocation Ceremony 2026 in Selangor.

The evening blended education, cultural heritage, community spirit and record‑setting achievements, reinforcing the institution’s enduring legacy in child welfare and social service. High‑profile guests included YB Gobind Singh, Minister of Digital, and other VVIPs such as Mr. Aiman Nazri, Chief Executive Officer of Selangor Youth Community SAY; YB Prabakaran Parameswaran, Member of Parliament for Batu; YB Waytha Moorthy Ponnusamy; Mr. Shafrul bin Haji Kadir, Officer of the Gombak Youth and Sports Department; and Dato’ SK Devamany.

The ceremony was directed by Dr. Kumaran Adaikalam, President of Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia, whose guidance has steered the organisation’s mission of education, cultural enrichment and community service. The night opened with a warm arrival of guests, followed by vibrant cultural performances that set the tone for a celebration of growth and achievement. A heartfelt traditional opening tribute, the national anthem, and a dynamic audio‑visual presentation captured the journey and spirit of Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia.

A particularly moving moment occurred when the SSDI children themselves conducted a ceremonial welcome and thanksgiving, expressing gratitude, discipline and unity. More than 170 children—representing both the institution’s own wards and other invited orphanages and welfare homes—together participated in the cake‑cutting ceremony, underscoring a powerful image of collective joy and solidarity.

Academic triumphs were highlighted through the Diploma Kemahiran Malaysia Convocation Ceremony, where students earned Diploma Level and Level 3 certifications, marking significant progress toward their personal development and future prospects. The programme also showcased artistic, cultural, and disciplinary excellence through Veenai, Bharatham and Silambam performances. These artistic displays reflected SSDI’s holistic approach, nurturing confidence, discipline and self‑expression among its children.

The event also marked the launch of the book “Di Sini Bermulanya Sebuah Mimpi”, authored by Dr. Suresh Kumar N Vellymalay. The book documents the institution’s history, milestones, and the lives changed through its work, serving as a living legacy for future generations.

Additionally, a symbolic mock key presentation announced the institution’s new elderly care home initiative, honouring the late parents of Mr. Thirunavukkarasu and expanding SSDI’s compassionate mission from child welfare to elder care. Award recognitions were presented as part of the Amazing Malaysian Book of Records ceremony, celebrating SSDI students, alumni and the institution itself for achievements in Bharatham, Silambam, Diploma Kemahiran Malaysia and record recognition categories.

The ceremony finished with speeches by student representatives, a succession‑of‑legacy segment, and a final thanksgiving moment, reinforcing values of gratitude, service, discipline and continuity. The institution expressed heartfelt appreciation to all VVIPs, government agencies, community partners, donors, sponsors, teachers, volunteers, media friends and supporters whose contributions made the ceremony a meaningful success





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Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia SSDI Trinity Convocation 2026 Child Welfare Cultural Performance Diploma Kemahiran Malaysia Record Recognition

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