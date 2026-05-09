Sri Lankan Authorities Arrest Senior Buddhist Monk for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Underage Girl

Pallegama Hemarathana, a senior Buddhist monk, was arrested in Colombo for allegedly sexually abusing an underage girl. The crime took place at a highly venerated temple in Anuradhapura, where Hemarathana is the chief priest. The arrest marks the highest-profile case involving clergy in Sri Lanka.

One year on, how Warisan KL has breathed new life back to Kuala Lumpur’s past — and what’s coming up nextPallegama Hemarathana, 71, was arrested at a private hospital in the capital Colombo where he had sought treatment over the weekend amid an investigation into the alleged abuse of the 11-year-old girl in 2022.

— Picture By Raymond Manuel! Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. COLOMBO, May 9 — Sri Lankan authorities arrested a senior Buddhist monk today for the alleged sexual abuse of an underage girl, police said, marking the highest-profile case involving clergy in the country.

Pallegama Hemarathana, 71, was arrested at a private hospital in the capital Colombo where he had sought treatment over the weekend amid an investigation into the alleged abuse of the 11-year-old girl in 2022. The crime is alleged to have taken place at a highly venerated temple in Anuradhapura, around 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of Colombo, where Hemarathana is the chief priest. The monk will soon be presented before a judge.

The development comes a day after a local court in Anuradhapura imposed a foreign travel ban on the monk. There have been several cases of clergy abusing children in Sri Lanka, but the latest arrest involves the most senior monk to be accused of such a crime.

The 71-year-old is the chief custodian of a tree believed to have been grown from a sapling of the Bodhi tree in India that sheltered the Buddha when he attained enlightenment more than 2,500 years ago





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Sri Lanka Buddhist Monk Sexual Abuse Underage Girl Temple Anuradhapura

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