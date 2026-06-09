Sri Lanka Sentences Former Minister to 16 Years in Graft Case Amid Wider Anti-Corruption Drive

A former deputy minister under the Rajapaksa administration has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for financial misconduct, the latest in a series of convictions as Sri Lanka's government intensifies a corruption crackdown following mass protests and an economic crisis.

Sri Lanka has intensified its anti-corruption efforts by sentencing a former deputy minister to a significant prison term, marking a continued crackdown on political graft following the ousting of a dominant political family.

Sarana Gunawardena, who served as a junior minister during the administration of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was convicted on four separate charges of financial misconduct and received a consecutive sentence totaling sixteen years in prison. The charges stem from incidents nearly two decades ago where he was found to have pocketed kickbacks from vendors after the state was overpaid for vehicle rentals and building leases, amounting to 11.5 million rupees.

The High Court dismissed requests for leniency from his legal team, emphasizing that a stern penalty is essential to deter future acts of public sector corruption. This sentencing is part of a broader pattern, as several other former ministers from the Rajapaksa era, including Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando, have also been handed lengthy prison terms in the past year.

The current government, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and formed in the aftermath of the nation's severe financial crisis, has empowered the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption to pursue these cases more aggressively. Mass protests in 2022 forced the resignation of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with public anger focusing on widespread mismanagement and corruption that contributed to the economic collapse.

International financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund, have made governance reforms and stronger anti-graft actions a condition of their $2.9 billion bailout programme. Beyond graft investigations, authorities have also revived high-profile criminal cases.

For instance, a court recently imposed a foreign travel ban on Gotabaya Rajapaksa in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, a separate and deeply tragic case that killed 279 people. His former intelligence chief, Suresh Sallay, remains in custody, accused of orchestrating the attacks to instigate chaos and potentially facilitate a political comeback, an allegation he denies.

The combined legal actions underscore a comprehensive, albeit challenging, effort to address both systemic corruption and unresolved serious crimes from past administrations, as Sri Lanka seeks to rebuild public trust and secure international financial support for its recovery





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Sri Lanka Corruption Graft Rajapaksa Sarana Gunawardena Prison Sentence Anti-Corruption Economic Crisis IMF Bailout

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