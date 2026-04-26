Sri Lanka Seeks New Investors for Loss-Making Mattala Airport

Sri Lanka's government is again seeking investment for Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport after a previous lease agreement failed. The airport, built with Chinese loans, has been consistently unprofitable since 2013 and is a symbol of the country's debt challenges.

Sri Lanka is once again seeking investors for the Mattala Mahinda Rajapaksa International Airport, a facility that has consistently operated at a loss since its opening in 2013.

The airport, initially envisioned as an eco-friendly hub to stimulate development in the southern region of the island nation and cater to nearby tourist attractions, has failed to attract sufficient traffic to become self-sustaining. Built with substantial loans from China and situated close to a vital wildlife sanctuary, the airport’s struggles highlight a broader pattern of infrastructure projects undertaken during the presidency of Mahinda Rajapaksa that have not yielded the expected economic returns.

The current appeal for investment follows the collapse of a previous 30-year lease agreement with a joint venture comprised of Indian and Russian companies, signaling the ongoing difficulty in finding a viable operational model for the airport. The government is now emphasizing the airport’s ‘untapped potential’ for growth, particularly in the realm of exotic tourism and strategic investment, hoping to entice potential stakeholders. The airport’s history is deeply intertwined with Sri Lanka’s increasing debt burden, particularly its obligations to China.

The construction of Mattala Airport, along with other large-scale infrastructure projects, contributed to a significant rise in foreign debt, which ultimately culminated in Sri Lanka’s default on its US$46 billion foreign debt in 2022. The Hambantota port, located near Mattala, serves as a stark example of the consequences of this debt, having been leased to China Merchants Port Holdings for 99 years in 2017 after Sri Lanka was unable to meet its loan repayments.

This deal sparked concerns about China’s ‘debt-trap diplomacy’ and its potential to exert undue influence over strategically important assets. The current economic crisis, which prompted a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2023, has forced Sri Lanka to explore the privatization of numerous state-owned enterprises, but progress has been slow. The Mattala airport represents a particularly challenging case, given its consistent financial losses and logistical difficulties.

The airport’s location presents unique operational challenges, including its position on a major migratory bird route, which has resulted in aircraft being grounded due to bird strikes. Furthermore, the proximity to wildlife has necessitated the deployment of military personnel to clear the runway of animals such as deer, buffalo, and elephants, adding to the operational costs and complexities.

The airport currently functions as an alternate landing site for Colombo’s main international airport during periods of inclement weather, and handles a limited number of cargo flights and charter operations. However, the revenue generated from these activities is insufficient to cover the airport’s operating expenses, including even basic utilities like electricity. The government’s renewed call for investment underscores the urgency of finding a sustainable solution for the Mattala airport.

The facility’s potential remains largely unrealized, and its continued financial drain represents a significant burden on the national economy. The government is hoping that a new investor will be able to unlock the airport’s potential, perhaps by focusing on niche tourism markets or developing it as a regional logistics hub.

However, potential investors will need to carefully consider the airport’s history of financial losses, its operational challenges, and the broader geopolitical context surrounding Sri Lanka’s debt to China. The success of any future investment will depend on a comprehensive and realistic business plan that addresses these challenges and leverages the airport’s unique advantages.

The situation with Mattala Airport serves as a cautionary tale about the risks associated with large-scale infrastructure projects financed by foreign debt, and the importance of careful planning and due diligence





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