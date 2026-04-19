Sportsmanship Shines as Al-Ahli Player Visits Injured JDT Star Da Silva

JDT striker Jairo Da Silva is recovering well after a concussion during an AFC Champions League Elite match. Al-Ahli defender Ali Majrashi, involved in the incident, later visited Da Silva, showcasing strong sportsmanship. The football community has rallied around Da Silva, offering support as he aims to return for crucial upcoming fixtures.

Johor Darul Ta’zim striker Jairo Da Silva is on the path to recovery following a concussion sustained during the AFC Champions League Elite quarter-final against Al-Ahli. The Brazilian forward has garnered significant support from both his teammates and opponents through social media platforms. Da Silva, 33, was compelled to leave the pitch at Jeddah's King Abdullah Stadium after an accidental, yet forceful, bicycle kick from Al-Ahli defender Ali Majrashi struck him in the face.

The collision resulted in Da Silva losing consciousness, prompting immediate concern and a swift response from players and staff from both sides. In the midst of the chaotic situation, JDT captain Natxo Insa took proactive measures, vocally encouraging paramedics to expedite their assistance. His actions, which included using a chair to draw attention and subsequently aiding in moving the stretcher alongside a team physiotherapist, led to him receiving a yellow card. This sequence of events sparked varied reactions online, with some questioning Insa’s conduct while others defended his urgent approach to ensure his teammate received prompt medical care. Post-match, JDT extended an apology regarding the incident. According to a social media post from a Saudi Arabian journalist, head coach Luis Garcia engaged with the paramedic who attended to Da Silva. The injured player was promptly taken to the King Abdullah Medical Complex as a precautionary measure. He received several stitches for a lip laceration and has since been discharged, continuing his recovery with encouragement from the wider football community. Da Silva shared his positive outlook, stating, I feel amazing because before I was brought to the hospital, I could not even feel the bottom part of my face. I am good, now. His contributions this season have been substantial, with 17 goals and 14 assists in 39 matches across all competitions, making him a vital attacker for the Southern Tigers. The team will undoubtedly be hoping for his swift return for upcoming crucial fixtures, including the Malaysia Cup final against Kuching City on May 23rd at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, and a two-legged Shoppee Asean Club Championships semi-final tie against Thai club Buriram United on May 6th and 13th. Demonstrating remarkable sportsmanship, Ali Majrashi later visited Da Silva at his hotel in Jeddah to personally inquire about his health. Al-Ahli confirmed the visit in a statement, noting, First-team player Ali Majrashi visited Johor Darul Ta’zim player Jairo da Silva at his residence in Jeddah to check on his health. This gesture was highlighted as a reflection of the spirit of sportsmanship and the strong bonds that exist between players, aligning with Al-Ahli’s core values. Majrashi conveyed his sincere hopes for Da Silva’s ongoing recovery and his rapid return to active play. Furthermore, Al-Ahli committed to providing support to Da Silva throughout his stay in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the solidarity displayed in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident





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