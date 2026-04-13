Spice and the Stomach: Debunking the Myth of Spicy Food and Ulcers

Contrary to popular belief, spicy food, especially the chili-laden dishes beloved by Malaysians, does not cause gastric ulcers. In fact, research suggests that capsaicin, the active compound in chili peppers, may offer stomach-protective benefits. This article debunks the myth, examining the scientific evidence that points to other primary causes of ulcers, such as H. pylori infection and NSAID use.

Malaysians and their love affair with spice is legendary, a fiery passion woven into the fabric of their daily lives. From the potent kick of cili padi to the complex layers of flavour in nasi lemak sambal and laksa, spice isn't just a culinary enhancement, it's an intrinsic part of the cultural experience. This deep connection to spicy food , however, has long been met with warnings from concerned relatives, often advising caution against the supposed dangers of consuming too much heat. The prevailing notion, for generations, has been that excessive spice consumption would inevitably lead to stomach troubles, specifically the development of gastric ulcers . This longstanding belief, however, is increasingly being challenged by scientific evidence, revealing a surprising truth: not only does spicy food not cause ulcers, but capsaicin, the active compound responsible for the heat in chili peppers, may actually play a protective role in the stomach.

Before delving into the details, it's important to understand the basics of gastric ulcers. These painful sores develop when the protective mucous lining of the stomach or the upper part of the small intestine is compromised, allowing stomach acid to erode the underlying tissue. Historically, medical understanding attributed the development of ulcers to factors like spicy food, stress, and excessive stomach acid. Patients were often placed on bland diets, forced to forgo their favourite, flavourful dishes in an effort to heal. This perspective underwent a dramatic shift in the 1980s when groundbreaking research by Australian scientists Barry Marshall and Robin Warren revealed that the primary culprit behind most peptic ulcers was actually a bacterium known as Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori). Their discovery, which earned them the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2005, revolutionized the understanding and treatment of ulcers. This fundamental shift in understanding paves the way for a reassessment of the role of spicy food in gastric health.

Several scientific studies and reviews further support this counterintuitive perspective. A review published in PubMed, titled Capsaicin and Gastric Ulcers, explicitly states that chili and capsaicin are not the cause of ulcer formation but rather a potential benefit. Moreover, an epidemiological survey conducted in Singapore found a striking difference in ulcer prevalence: it was three times more common among Chinese patients compared to Malaysians and Indians, despite the fact that the latter groups typically consume significantly more chili. This observation strongly suggests that chilli consumption is not a direct driver of ulcer development. Furthermore, research published in ScienceDirect highlighted capsaicin's positive influence on gastrointestinal health. The review found that capsaicin significantly enhances the repair and healing of damaged gastric mucosa and can prevent injuries caused by substances like ethanol and aspirin. Importantly, this review also revealed that in vitro studies showed that capsaicin exhibits anti-H. pylori activity, indicating it may even help combat the bacteria that are often responsible for causing ulcers.

Additional research published in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology examined decades of H. pylori epidemiology data from the University of Malaya, demonstrating a significant decline in H. pylori infection rates and a corresponding drop in peptic ulcer disease across all groups in Malaysia. A study in the Malaysian Medical Journal showed the H. pylori prevalence among Malays was a remarkably low 6.6%. The primary causes of ulcers are H. pylori and long-term use of NSAIDs. Spicy food may aggravate symptoms in those with existing ulcers, but it does not cause them. So, the next time someone tries to deny your sambal, remember the science.





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Spicy Food Gastric Ulcers Capsaicin H. Pylori Malaysian Cuisine

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