Special team to monitor 3R content spread during election period

Malaysia will form a dedicated team to monitor the spread of 3R content (religion, race, monarchy) ahead of state elections in Johor and Negeri Sembilan, with coordinated efforts among MCMC, police, and Election Commission to enforce laws and ensure a harmonious campaign environment.

KOTA BHARU: A special team will be established to monitor the spread of 3R (religion, race, and monarchy) content ahead of the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that, in addition, cooperation between the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and the Election Commission (SPR) will continue to be strengthened to curb this matter. He explained that close cooperation between the three agencies has long been implemented to ensure that the electoral process proceeds in a controlled manner and complies with the law.

"Any 3R content disseminated through social media, including live broadcasts or video recordings, can be subject to action if a complaint is received and it is found to violate legal provisions. " "Should the issue occur physically, action can be taken by the PDRM or SPR within their respective jurisdictions, especially throughout the election campaign period," he said during a press conference after the Certificate of Appointment Ceremony for the Chairman of the National Information Dissemination Advisory Panel (Nadi) for Kelantan at a hotel here today.

The Lembah Pantai MP advised all contesting parties to practice mature political culture and campaign healthily without touching on sensitive issues that could jeopardize community harmony. -UTUSA





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