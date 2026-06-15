Spanish Footballer Rafa Mir Sentenced to Eight-and-a-Half Years for Sexual Assault

A Spanish court has sentenced footballer Rafa Mir to eight-and-a-half years in prison after finding him guilty of sexual assault and assault causing injury, bringing renewed attention to women's rights issues in sports.

Spanish footballer Rafa Mir has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault and assault causing injury. The ruling was issued by a court in the Valencia region on Monday, June 15, 2026.

The case stems from an incident in September 2024 when Mir was arrested following a complaint by a woman. Mir's legal team had maintained that the sexual encounter was consensual and denied the accusations. According to the court's findings, Mir and another football player met two young women at a nightclub in Valencia and later went to Mir's residence. At the property, Mir sexually assaulted one of the women in the pool and a bathroom.

The court emphasized the victim's consistent and credible testimony, which was corroborated by witness statements and forensic evidence. The victim has been awarded compensation of €64,000 ($74,300). The verdict is subject to appeal. At the time of the incident, Mir was contracted to Valencia, a six-time Spanish league champion.

The 28-year-old striker currently plays for Elche and has also had stints at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sevilla, and represented Spain's men's team at the Tokyo Olympics. This case highlights the heightened sensitivity around women's rights in Spanish sports, following other high-profile scandals such as former soccer chief Luis Rubiales' unwanted kiss of a national team player and the earlier rape conviction (later overturned) of ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves





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