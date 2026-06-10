SPAN and IWK Crack Down on Industrial Premises Neglecting Septic Tank Maintenance in Menglembu

A major enforcement operation, 'Op Kejor', has commenced in the Menglembu and Chandan industrial areas to address widespread failure among factories to desludge septic tanks. The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) found some premises had not performed the mandatory maintenance for up to 20 years, blaming ownership changes and lack of awareness. The three-day operation targets 315 premises and follows a similar pattern of previous nationwide campaigns. Non-compliant owners have a two-week grace period before forced desludging and legal action are pursued to prevent river pollution and public health risks.

A nationwide enforcement operation titled ' Op Kejor ' has been launched by the National Water Services Commission ( SPAN ) in partnership with Indah Water Konsortium ( IWK ) to target industrial premises that have neglected their duty to desludge septic tanks on schedule.

The operation's initial phase is focused on the Menglembu and Chandan industrial areas in Ipoh, Perak. Preliminary investigations have uncovered a concerning pattern of non-compliance, with some facilities having gone as long as two decades without performing the mandatory desludging. Property ownership changes and a lack of awareness regarding maintenance responsibilities were cited as primary reasons for this prolonged failure.

SPAN's Enforcement Section Director, Ainal Yusman Mohamad Yusop, explained that inspections during the operation found numerous premises in violation of the required two-year desludging cycle, despite having been issued prior notices. He noted that some proprietors claimed they were unaware of their obligations, often due to recent ownership transfers, while others simply neglected the task. This systemic negligence poses a severe environmental risk.

The director warned that unmaintained septic systems cause inadequately treated effluent to escape, leading to pollution of nearby rivers and storm drains. This contaminated water not only damages ecosystems but also creates public health hazards, including foul odors and the potential for waterborne diseases. The 'Op Kejor' operation is scheduled to run for three days, from its launch date through June 12, targeting 315 premises in the Menglembu and Chandan industrial zones.

This initiative marks the fourth major joint enforcement drive by SPAN and IWK, following previous operations-'Op Kasturi' in Melaka, 'Op Mutiara' in Pulau Pinang, and 'Op Haruman' in Perlis. The regulatory approach is structured to first encourage voluntary compliance. SPAN has already issued initial notices to the non-compliant premises. A two-week grace period is now in effect, during which owners are expected to arrange for the necessary desludging.

Should these warnings be ignored, SPAN will escalate by serving formal show-cause or direction orders, which mandate immediate action. Failure to comply after these administrative steps will result in forced desludging, with all costs billed to the property owner, and potentially further legal penalties. The operation underscores a national commitment to safeguarding water resources by ensuring proper wastewater management at the source





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SPAN IWK Op Kejor Septic Tank Desludging Industrial Pollution

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