Spain unbeaten run holds firm after goalless draw with debutants Cape Verde in Atlanta

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente says the 0-0 result against Cape Verde does not threaten the team's confidence after a 30‑match unbeaten streak, and outlines plans to sharpen attacking play for upcoming World Cup fixtures.

Spain entered the Group H encounter in Atlanta with confidence after a dominant run that saw them lift the European championship in 2024 without tasting defeat.

Yet the match against Cape Verde, who were making their first appearance at a World Cup finals, ended in a goalless stalemate that left the Spanish camp analysing what went wrong. Coach Luis de la Fuente addressed the media after the final whistle, stressing that there was no cause for alarm despite the frustrating result.

He reminded reporters that his side had maintained an unbeaten run of more than thirty matches across all competitions, a record that should inspire belief rather than doubt. The Spaniards controlled possession for long periods and applied pressure in the attacking third, but the island nation's disciplined defensive shape kept the ball low and disrupted any rhythm the Europeans tried to establish.

Their compact line stayed deep, forcing Spain to play wide and often forcing the ball out for a corner rather than creating clear-cut opportunities. De la Fuente acknowledged that while the Spaniards generated several shots on target and clear chances, they lacked the sharpness and fluidity required to break down a well‑organised defence. He admitted the team suffered from a shortage of freshness, a factor that can be decisive in the tight schedule of a World Cup tournament.

The manager also noted the impact of injuries, explaining that both Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams entered the field late in the second half after recovering from hamstring problems. Their introduction added a spark, but there was insufficient time to fully integrate them into the game plan. De la Fuente remained optimistic, pointing to the progress the young attackers showed against Saudi Arabia in a previous match and suggesting they would improve in the upcoming fixtures.

He emphasized that the solution lay in maintaining the same tactical approach while continuing to refine the details, adding that confidence earned from the European triumph should serve as a solid foundation for the World Cup campaign. As the tournament moves forward, Spain will look to convert the possession dominance they displayed in Atlanta into tangible goals, hoping to return to the winning ways that have defined their recent history.

The next match will be a crucial test of whether the team can translate its high standards into results on the global stage





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Spain Football World Cup 2026 Luis De La Fuente Cape Verde Debut Group H

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