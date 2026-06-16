SpaceX Shares Surge to $2.64 Trillion, Briefly Eclipsing Microsoft

SpaceX's market value has risen to $2.64 trillion, briefly eclipsing Microsoft's $2.65 trillion, following a surge in shares. The company's valuation is largely driven by enthusiasm over its growth potential, including its foray into artificial intelligence. SpaceX announced it will acquire artificial intelligence coding startup Cursor for $60 billion, a deal that is expected to further cement the company's position at the nexus of the AI boom.

SpaceX shares continued their upward trajectory on Tuesday, pushing the company's market value into the world's top five. The surge, which saw shares rise nearly five percent to $201.80, lifted SpaceX's market value to $2.64 trillion, briefly eclipsing Microsoft's $2.65 trillion.

The company's valuation is largely driven by enthusiasm over its growth potential, including its foray into artificial intelligence. SpaceX announced it will acquire artificial intelligence coding startup Cursor for $60 billion, a deal that is expected to further cement the company's position at the nexus of the AI boom. The acquisition marks the latest big AI investment for SpaceX, which has expanded into a major satellite operator and has also folded in Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI.

Cursor specialises in AI for software development, particularly for business uses, and has seen its valuation more than double to $60 billion after the acquisition. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter and will see Cursor become a wholly owned subsidiary. SpaceX's lofty ambitions for AI are expected to consume capital for at least the next few years, with the company reporting a loss of $4.3 billion last year.

However, investor consensus continues to propel the company, with many believing that its growth potential justifies its lofty valuation. Despite concerns that the market may be overvalued, SpaceX's shares have soared more than a third in three sessions since last week's IPO, which raised a record-breaking $85.7 billion.

The company's growth potential, including its foray into AI, has been a major driver of its success, with many investors believing that it is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for AI-powered solutions. However, some experts are cautioning that the market may be due for a correction, with portfolio manager Eric Clark warning that the company's valuation is largely driven by momentum and hype rather than fundamentals.

Clark expects the company's valuation to ebb once additional shares hit the market, and notes that IPOs historically see





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spacex Elon Musk AI Cursor IPO Market Value

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SpaceX Raises $85.7 Billion in Record-Breaking IPO, Surges 19% to $2 Trillion ValuationSpaceX's historic initial public offering has officially become the world's largest, raising $85.7 billion after a fully exercised greenshoe option. Shares jumped nearly 20% on debut, pushing the rocket and Starlink company's market value past $2 trillion and making Elon Musk the first person to achieve a trillion-dollar net worth.

Read more »

SpaceX sets record IPO as shares soarThe rocket company co-founded by Elon Musk raised 85.7 billion dollars in its Nasdaq debut, eclipsing prior largest IPOs and marking a milestone for SpaceX. The sale saw strong demand, with a greenshoe option exercised and the company's market cap climbing above 2.2 trillion dollars, placing it among the world's biggest firms.

Read more »

SpaceX Shares Soar Beyond Amazon, Crosses $2.8 Trillion Market Cap after IPOSpaceX shares surged more than 10% in premarket trading, lifting the company past Amazon in market value and pushing its valuation close to 2.8 trillion dollars. The IPO priced shares at 135 dollars, yet the stock is trading above 200. Analysts warn that early volatility is likely as the company joins key indices such as the Nasdaq 100, FTSE Russell and MSCI. The move highlights speculation that the company's value may drive further price growth.

Read more »

SpaceX options debut with heavy trading as shares surge past AmazonOptions on SpaceX began trading briskly on Tuesday, with over 115,000 contracts exchanged in the first 10 minutes, as the company's shares rose more than 8% and became the world's fifth-most valuable firm, surpassing Amazon.

Read more »