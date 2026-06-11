SpaceX Set for Historic Nasdaq Debut in Largest IPO Ever

Elon Musk's SpaceX is launching a record-breaking IPO that could value the company at 1.8 trillion dollars and make Musk the first trillionaire.

Elon Musk is poised to redefine the global financial landscape as his aerospace giant, SpaceX, prepares for its highly anticipated debut on the Nasdaq exchange this Friday.

In an unprecedented move that is expected to shatter all previous market records, the company has priced over 555 million shares at 135 dollars each. This strategic pricing places the company at a staggering valuation of just under 1.8 trillion dollars, effectively catapulting SpaceX into the top ten most valuable corporations on Wall Street.

This valuation is particularly striking as it exceeds the market caps of other industry titans such as Meta, Walmart, and even Musk's own electric vehicle pioneer, Tesla. The initial public offering is projected to raise a minimum of 75 billion dollars, a figure that dwarfs the previous record set by Saudi Aramco in 2019, which raised 29.4 billion dollars.

Furthermore, the deal includes an underwriter option to purchase an additional 83 million shares, which could potentially drive the total capital raised beyond the 86 billion dollar mark. Trading will occur under the ticker symbol SPCX, with a parallel listing on Nasdaq Texas, drawing immense global attention as investors brace for the market impact.

SpaceX will be the first of several tech and AI giants eyeing public markets, with OpenAI and Anthropic expected to follow shortly after their recent regulatory filings. This IPO represents more than just a funding round for rockets; it is a massive consolidation of Musk's technological empire. In a bold financial gamble, Musk has folded his artificial intelligence venture, xAI, and the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, into the SpaceX corporate structure.

This integrated approach means that investors are not just buying into satellite launches and Mars exploration, but also into the future of AI and global communication. The deal was managed by a powerhouse syndicate of over 20 banks, led by titans such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America. Demand for the shares has been overwhelming, with the offering being more than four times oversubscribed by institutional players.

In a departure from traditional IPO structures, Musk has ensured that over 20 percent of the shares are reserved for retail investors, allowing his vast global following to own a piece of the company. This move is seen as a way to democratize the investment process while leveraging the immense brand loyalty associated with the Musk name.

As is traditional for high-profile debuts, executives are expected to ring the opening bell at New York's Times Square to mark the official start of trading. However, the path to this historic valuation is not without significant skepticism from the financial community. While the growth trajectory is aggressive, with 2025 revenues reaching 18.7 billion dollars, the company is still operating at a loss, reporting a net deficit of 4.9 billion dollars.

Much of the current valuation is built upon futuristic promises that some analysts view as speculative, including the deployment of orbital data centers and the eventual colonization of Mars using technologies that have yet to be proven on a commercial scale. Despite these risks, SpaceX has made an extraordinary claim in its regulatory filings, suggesting it could eventually generate over 28.5 trillion dollars in revenue across its various target markets.

If the market accepts these projections and the stock performs well, Elon Musk could become the first trillionaire in human history. With his current net worth estimated at 782 billion dollars, he already dwarfs other wealthy individuals, but reaching the trillion-dollar mark would be a sociological and economic milestone. The prospect of such extreme wealth concentration has sparked intense debate and public protest.

Critics, including Nabil Ahmed from Oxfam America, argue that allowing a single individual to possess a trillion dollars is fundamentally incompatible with a healthy democracy and a fair economy. On the eve of the trading launch, the excitement in New York's Times Square was juxtaposed with activism. Protesters gathered outside the Nasdaq offices, utilizing a giant inflatable representation of Musk to voice their concerns.

The demonstrations specifically targeted the ethical implications of xAI's Grok chatbot, citing its ability to generate fake and sexualized imagery as a primary concern. As the financial world watches the opening bell, the central question remains whether the market's appetite for Musk's vision of the future outweighs the inherent financial risks and ethical controversies surrounding his rapidly expanding empire





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