SpaceX's website and IPO marketing documents inaccessible in Hong Kong and mainland China

SpaceX's website and IPO marketing documents were inaccessible in Hong Kong and mainland China, threatening to curb investor participation in the world's largest listing. Elon Musk's SpaceX aims to raise $75 billion in an IPO, valuing the company at $1.75 trillion.

SpaceX's website and IPO marketing documents were inaccessible in Hong Kong and mainland China, threatening to curb investor participation in the world's largest listing. Elon Musk 's SpaceX aims to raise $75 billion in an IPO , valuing the company at $1.75 trillion.

The company's website and IPO materials were restricted in mainland China and Hong Kong, despite being accessible in most major Asian markets. Citigroup, one of the lead banks, declined to comment on the matter. The SpaceX IPO has generated global interest, with the listing potentially becoming the first US market debut exceeding $1 trillion. The listing could make SpaceX one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies.

An IT expert said the rare block is likely a company decision, while another expert suggested it could be due to SpaceX's status as a defence contractor. Chinese investors have not typically been a target market for the company, and local retail investors may find it difficult to get a direct piece of the IPO book





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