SpaceX's Starlink Expansion to Disrupt $1.6 Trillion U.S. Communications Industry, Says Oppenheimer

A note from Oppenheimer predicts that SpaceX's satellite broadband unit, Starlink, will significantly disrupt the U.S. communications sector, pressuring companies like AT&T and Verizon. The analysis, released ahead of SpaceX's June 12 IPO targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation, raises long-term revenue forecasts and warns of far-reaching competitive threats.

SpaceX is poised to significantly disrupt the U.S. communications industry, according to a note from Oppenheimer released on Wednesday. The analysis highlights that the expansion of the company's satellite broadband unit, Starlink , poses a growing threat to legacy providers such as AT&T , Verizon Communications, and T-Mobile .

These traditional telecommunications firms, already grappling with subscriber losses, may face accelerated declines in both customers and revenue as Starlink's reach grows. Oppenheimer's assessment comes just ahead of SpaceX's highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for June 12, where the company aims for a staggering $1.75 trillion valuation.

The brokerage firm has notably increased its long-term financial projections, raising its 2035 space revenue estimate to $800 billion from a previous $500 billion, reflecting a more bullish outlook on the commercial space sector's trajectory. The core of Oppenheimer's bullish stance rests on Starlink's potential. The service, which already boasts over 10 million subscribers, is expected to deepen its market penetration and entrench itself in numerous critical applications.

This operational strength is projected to reduce customer churn and enhance Starlink's pricing power, creating a formidable competitive moat. Specifically, the firm revised its 2030 estimate for U.S. broadband subscribers under Starlink upward to 15 million from an earlier 10 million, underscoring the rapid adoption curve. The disruption extends beyond fixed broadband; the commentary suggests SpaceX's ambitions could eventually tap into the vast half-a-trillion-dollar global handset market, with the long-term goal of potentially replacing conventional smartphones.

This vision, if realized, would represent a monumental shift in consumer technology, directly challenging established mobile ecosystem giants. In a striking analogy, Oppenheimer compared a successful SpaceX to the historical East India Company, stating that it could "control routes, infrastructure, and commerce of an entire frontier" in space, granting it a quasi-sovereign influence that far exceeds any traditional corporation.

This hyperbolic comparison emphasizes the perceived scale of potential dominance if SpaceX executes on its ambitious mission to make space travel and communication ubiquitous. The company's valuation, which anchors on the dual engines of Starlink and its transformative launch business, has been propelled by a track record of drastically lowering the cost of access to orbit.

As the IPO approaches, these factors combine to paint a picture of a company not merely entering the public markets but potentially redefining entire industries both on Earth and beyond





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