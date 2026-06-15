SpaceX Raises $85.7 Billion in Record-Breaking IPO, Surges 19% to $2 Trillion Valuation

SpaceX's historic initial public offering has officially become the world's largest, raising $85.7 billion after a fully exercised greenshoe option. Shares jumped nearly 20% on debut, pushing the rocket and Starlink company's market value past $2 trillion and making Elon Musk the first person to achieve a trillion-dollar net worth.

SpaceX, the aerospace, artificial intelligence, and internet services company founded by Elon Musk , has successfully concluded what is now the largest initial public offering ( IPO ) in global history.

The company raised $85.7 billion after the underwriters fully exercised the greenshoe option, an additional share allocation designed to stabilize the stock price post-listing. Priced at $135 per share for an offering of 555.56 million shares, SpaceX's market debut on the Nasdaq on Friday was nothing short of spectacular. The stock surged 19% on its first day of trading, propelling the company's market capitalization to an unprecedented level above $2 trillion.

This immediate valuation instantly elevated Elon Musk to the status of the world's first trillionaire, a landmark moment in modern finance. The sheer scale of this offering dwarfs all previous record listings, including Saudi Aramco's 2019 IPO, which had long held the top position.

The successful Greenshoe exercise, a common mechanism used by underwriters to mitigate excessive volatility and support the share price in the critical initial trading period, added significant capital to the base offering and underscored immense investor demand. This event not only marks a pivotal chapter for SpaceX and the commercial space industry but also signals a massive investor appetite for deep-tech and infrastructure-focused enterprises on public markets.

The listing provides SpaceX with a colossal war chest to further accelerate its ambitious goals in satellite broadband deployment through Starlink, Starship development for interplanetary travel, and diverse artificial intelligence applications. The market's fervent reception highlights a growing confidence in long-term, capital-intensive technological ventures, potentially reshaping investment paradigms for future frontier companies.

Analysts will keenly observe the stock's performance in the coming weeks to gauge if the debut's momentum is sustainable, which would have profound implications for the valuation of other private tech giants considering a public path





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Spacex IPO Elon Musk Initial Public Offering Largest IPO Stock Market Nasdaq Greenshoe Market Capitalization Trillionaire Technology Aerospace Starlink Saudi Aramco

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