SpaceX IPO Surges 20%, Musk Becomes World's First Trillionaire

SpaceX shares jumped 20% on Monday after a record $85.7 billion IPO, pushing market value above $2.5 trillion and making Elon Musk the first trillionaire. The rally underscores investor appetite for its space and AI ventures.

SpaceX shares surged 20% higher on Monday, capping a remarkable two-day rally that propelled the company's market valuation beyond $2.5 trillion and cemented its status as one of the most valuable public companies in the world.

The stock closed at $192.8, extending Friday's 19% gain after shares debuted on the Nasdaq at $135 per share. The unprecedented demand allowed SpaceX to raise a record-breaking $85.7 billion in its initial public offering, surpassing the originally planned $75 billion after underwriters exercised the greenshoe option to sell an additional 83 million shares. The IPO now stands as the largest in history, eclipsing previous records set by Alibaba and Saudi Aramco.

The milestone also made company founder Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, as his combined stakes in SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI crossed the 13-digit threshold. The rally reflects intense investor enthusiasm for Musk's ambitious vision, which extends far beyond traditional aerospace. SpaceX, founded in 2002, has evolved from a rocket startup into a dominant satellite operator with its Starlink constellation, now providing broadband internet to over 4 million customers globally.

The company also recently absorbed Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, which encompasses the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and aims to build advanced AI systems. Investors are betting on futuristic projects such as the Starship spacecraft, designed for interplanetary travel to Mars, and orbital data centers powered by solar energy.

These ventures, while technologically unproven, have captured the imagination of Wall Street, driving SpaceX's market capitalization past $2.5 trillion and placing it ahead of giants like Broadcom, Saudi Aramco, and Tesla, trailing only Amazon among the world's largest companies. However, the sky-high valuation comes with significant risks. SpaceX's success hinges on Musk's ability to deliver on science-fiction-like promises, including mass human colonization of Mars and space-based computing infrastructure.

The company faces regulatory hurdles, technical challenges, and intense competition from established players like Blue Origin and emerging rivals in China and India. Moreover, the integration of xAI and X adds complexity, as social media profitability remains uncertain. Despite these concerns, the IPO's overwhelming demand signals a paradigm shift in how markets value disruptive innovation, with SpaceX leading a new era of space and AI convergence.

As trading stabilizes, analysts will be watching for quarterly earnings and updates on Starship's next test flight to justify the company's monumental price tag





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SpaceX Raises $85.7 Billion in Record-Breaking IPO, Surges 19% to $2 Trillion ValuationSpaceX's historic initial public offering has officially become the world's largest, raising $85.7 billion after a fully exercised greenshoe option. Shares jumped nearly 20% on debut, pushing the rocket and Starlink company's market value past $2 trillion and making Elon Musk the first person to achieve a trillion-dollar net worth.

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