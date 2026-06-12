SpaceX IPO Merges with World Cup Festivities in Times Square Spectacle

Fans gathering for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in New York unexpectedly joined the blockbuster Nasdaq debut of Elon Musk's SpaceX, blending football excitement with a $1.75 trillion financial milestone.

Soccer fans in Times Square for the 2026 FIFA World Cup unexpectedly encountered the massive public debut of Elon Musk 's SpaceX at the Nasdaq stock exchange, merging a global sporting event with a landmark financial moment.

The spectacle, which valued the rocket company at $1.75 trillion, drew a diverse crowd of supporters, traders, tourists, and Musk enthusiasts. On June 12, 2026, fans in national colours mingled with finance workers, creating a carnival-like atmosphere outside the exchange. Paul Tracey, a Scottish police officer, described the event as a bonus while noting his funds were spent on World Cup travel.

Lucas Honario, a Brazilian finance worker, purposely stopped by before Brazil's match against Morocco, praising SpaceX but affirming his loyalty to the national team. Barbara Althoff, a Brazilian psychiatrist, initially thought the crowd was an emergency but quickly shifted focus to football, confidently predicting a sixth Brazilian title. Mohamed Azdamou, a Boeing employee and Morocco fan from Seattle, wanted to witness SpaceX's first trade before his team's game, admiring the company's achievements.

The convergence of these two global events highlighted the intersecting worlds of sports and finance, with Musk's rising status as a potential first trillionaire adding to the day's significance





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