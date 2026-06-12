SpaceX IPO Makes History as Market Debut Valued at $1.8 Trillion

Elon Musk's SpaceX has completed the largest initial public offering ever, pricing shares at $135 each to raise $75 billion and achieve a near-$1.8 trillion valuation, setting the stage for a landmark debut on Nasdaq that could push Musk toward trillionaire status.

Elon Musk 's SpaceX has launched the largest initial public offering in history, marking a monumental financial event that could propel the entrepreneur toward trillionaire status.

The company priced over 555 million shares at $135 each, valuing the firm at nearly $1.8 trillion and aiming to raise a record $75 billion, far surpassing the previous record held by Saudi Aramco. The shares will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "SPCX" and also on Nasdaq Texas, with the debut set to take place at New York's Times Square where executives are due to ring the opening bell.

The offering includes Musk's xAI and the X social media platform, both folded into the company earlier this year. The IPO was more than four times oversubscribed by major banks and financial institutions, and over 20 percent of shares have been reserved for retail investors, a notably high allocation for a public debut. The success of the offering hinges on investor confidence in Musk's visionary goals, which include space-based data centers and colonizing Mars using unproven technology.

While SpaceX generated $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025, it also posted a net loss of $4.9 billion, and its filing projects astonishing future revenue of over $28.5 trillion. Musk currently holds a net worth of $782 billion, and the IPO is expected to mint thousands of new millionaires and billionaires among current and former employees and investors.

The listing arrives as other AI giants like OpenAI and Anthropic prepare their own market debuts, making SpaceX the first in a wave of tech and AI companies eyeing public markets. All eyes will be on how Wall Street absorbs this blockbuster deal, which could send tremors across global markets.

On the eve of trading, activists protested outside Nasdaq offices, highlighting concerns about xAI's Grok chatbot and its potential to create fake sexualized images, underscoring the broader societal implications of Musk's expanding empire. Economic justice advocates warn that a trillion-dollar fortune concentrated in one individual threatens both economic affordability and democratic health





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