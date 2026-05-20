SpaceX IPO filing previews potential for IPO of leading AI firms

SpaceX's listng will set the stage for monumental IPOs of high-profile AI firms in 2022. Billionaires like Musk have set a high bar for other leaders in this space.

Space X took the wraps off its IPO filing on Wednesday, planning to make its fortune as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company worth more than US$1.75 trillion.

SpaceX, founded in 2002 and led by Elon Musk, is expected to list its shares as early as June 12, with a roadshow launch scheduled for June 4. SpaceX’s rocket development has transformed the economics of space and forced competitors to scale back. SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet business is the driving force behind its revenue growth. SpaceX believes its long-term prospects center around artificial intelligence-related infrastructure operations that are currently unprofitable.

Space race to commercialise space has intensified as private companies, including SpaceX and Blue Origin, compete to slash launch costs and secure government contracts. High-profile AI firms are also exploring potential public listings later in 2026





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Spacex Rocket Maker Listing Market Value Tesla Artificial Intelligence AI-Related Infrastructure Operations Space Race Government Contracts Rocket Technology Billionaires Spacex's Most Valuable Publicly Traded Company Led By Elon Musk AI Firms

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