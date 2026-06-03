SpaceX Aims to Raise $75 Billion in Record IPO, Valuing Company at $1.765 Trillion

SpaceX, the rocket and satellite company led by Elon Musk, is planning a record-breaking IPO that could make Musk the world's first trillionaire.

SpaceX, the rocket and satellite company led by US billionaire Elon Musk , aims to raise approximately US$75 billion in a record initial public offering, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, valuing the company at US$1.765 trillion.

SpaceX said it will put up for sale 555,555,555 shares at an initial price of US$135 each. Should the IPO proceed, Musk's company would shatter the fundraising record previously held by oil giant Saudi Aramco, which raised US$25.6 billion in 2019. With some 13 billion shares outstanding, the company would be valued at US$1.765 trillion at IPO. It could also make Musk - already the world's richest man - humanity's first trillionaire, analysts say.

SpaceX took over Musk's artificial intelligence firm, xAI, in February. One year before, xAI absorbed the X social network (formerly known as Twitter). Analysts expect further consolidation of Musk's business empire in 2027, when they say SpaceX will likely merge with his electric car company, Tesla, which is increasingly focused on robotics, energy and autonomous transportation. The two companies are already jointly developing projects, including a giant semiconductor manufacturing plant known as Terafab.

Until the SpaceX stock actually floats on public markets, the only people who can buy shares directly are large financial players like banks and pension funds - or very wealthy individuals. By the time the public is able to purchase, many of the gains - the kind that have made millionaires and billionaires of early tech investors - may be history.

The extraordinary valuation is widely seen as reflecting less the reality of SpaceX's current business than faith that Musk will deliver on science fiction-like promises that the company will reach Mars and put data centres into space. SpaceX was founded in 2002, and broke new ground for private space flight. In 2012 it docked a private spacecraft with the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time and has since made several successful cargo delivery missions.

In 2020, it became the first private company to transport astronauts to the ISS. Its highly produced livestreams of rocket launches have drawn large viewership across social media and attracted crowds to launch sites across the US





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spacex Elon Musk IPO Tesla AI

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SpaceX Negotiates Sub-0.75% Fee for Record $75 Billion IPO Amid Historic Market DebutElon Musk's SpaceX is in talks to pay underwriting banks less than 0.75% in fees for its potential $75 billion IPO, which could be the largest stock market debut ever, valuing the company at $1.75 trillion and opening investment in its space, broadband, and AI operations.

Read more »

SpaceX Aims to Raise $75 Billion in Massive $1.75 Trillion IPOSpaceX plans to raise at least $75 billion in an initial public offering targeting a valuation of $1.75 trillion, including a greenshoe option. The IPO, set to begin its roadshow on Thursday, will be an all-primary offering with proceeds going to the company. This offers public investors a rare chance to buy into Elon Musk's space, satellite, and AI venture, the crown jewel of his empire.

Read more »

Exclusive-SpaceX plans to raise $75 billion in IPO at $135 per share, source saysJAKARTA: Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto removed on Tuesday (June 2) the head of the body responsible for his signature free school meals programme, which has been blighted by mass food poisonings and corruption claims.

Read more »

Elon Musk Could Become World's First Trillionaire After SpaceX IPOForbes estimates Musk's net worth at $835 billion, and SpaceX's upcoming market debut could push it above $1 trillion, making him the first trillionaire. Musk holds significant SpaceX shares, and the IPO is expected around June 12 with a valuation up to $2 trillion.

Read more »