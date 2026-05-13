Southeast Asia urged to address root cause of irregular migration

A rights group has criticized fear-based migration policies and called for governments to address the root causes of irregular migration instead of relying on enforcement-heavy methods. The group also emphasized the need to distinguish between refugees processed through formal resettlement channels and those who fall victim to smuggling and trafficking networks.

Migrants , asylum seekers , and refugees often resort to illegally entering other countries due to extreme poverty , debt, displacement, conflict, or exploitation by recruitment agents and smuggling rings , according to a rights group.

The group urged governments in Southeast Asia to move beyond fear-based migration policies, emphasizing that enforcement-heavy methods do not stop irregular migration and force migrants into more dangerous routes. The incident near Pangkor island, Perak, involving 37 undocumented Indonesians, serves as a reminder of the harsh realities faced by migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees





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Migrants Asylum Seekers Refugees Extreme Poverty Debt Displacement Conflict Exploitation Recruitment Agents Smuggling Rings Fear-Based Migration Policies Enforcement-Heavy Methods Unsafe Migration Pathways Human Dignity Human Rights

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