A news article about Southampton being banned from the Championship playoffs for spying on semi-final opponents Middlesbrough, the English Football League's findings revealed on Tuesday.

Southampton have been kicked out of the Championship playoffs after being found guilty of spying on semi-final opponents Middlesbrough , the English Football League confirmed on Tuesday.

Middlesbrough, who lost 2-1 to Southampton in the two-legged semi-final, have been reinstated and will now face Hull City on Saturday in what is dubbed the world's richest soccer match. Promotion to the Premier League is estimated to be worth in the region of 200 million pounds over three seasons. The Independent Disciplinary Commission found that Southampton had admitted multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other clubs' training.

As a result, Southampton can appeal against the decision, and parties are working to try to resolve any appeal on Wednesday. If the appeal is unsuccessful, it could result in a further change to Saturday's fixture





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Soccer Championship Playoffs Semi Final Southampton Middlesbrough English Football League Spying Unauthorised Filming

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