South Korean truck drivers' strike raises concerns over semiconductor plant delays

A strike by South Korean truck drivers tasked to transport concrete has raised concerns over possible delays to major semiconductor plant expansion projects by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Industrial action by South Korea n truck drivers tasked to transport concrete is raising concerns over possible delays to major semiconductor plant expansion projects by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, South Korea n media reported on Friday.

The National Ready-Mixed Concrete Transport Workers' Union suspended deliveries in the Seoul metropolitan area starting on Monday, a work stoppage it said would involve around 8,000 members as it demanded higher rates and other changes. Participating union members also blocked deliveries on Thursday from two concrete plants in Pyeongtaek, halting the pouring of concrete at the construction site for Samsung Electronics' chip plant, the Chosun Ilbo reported.

Concrete work was also halted at SK Hynix's Yongin chip plant after deliveries were cancelled, according to South Korea's Newsis news agency, citing industry officials. SK Hynix said in a statement the short-term impact is expected to be limited, as the company has adjusted its construction sequence. The union had earlier agreed a tentative deal with concrete manufacturers, but members rejected the proposal on Wednesday in a vote, prolonging the stoppage.

The short-term impact would likely be limited as builders had brought some work forward in anticipation of the disruption, Newsis said, but a prolonged stoppage could affect longer-term construction schedules. The union's action is also affecting other industries, with some logistics companies reporting delays in deliveries of construction materials, the Korea Times reported. The union's demands include higher rates for transporting concrete and changes to working conditions, which it says are necessary to improve the welfare of its members.

The union has been in talks with concrete manufacturers for several weeks, but negotiations have been stalled due to disagreements over the proposed rate increases. The union's action has sparked concerns among construction companies and semiconductor manufacturers, who fear that the stoppage could delay the completion of major projects.

The Seoul metropolitan area is a key hub for the construction industry, and the stoppage is affecting a large number of construction projects, including the expansion of Samsung Electronics' chip plant and the construction of a new SK Hynix chip plant. The union's action is also affecting other industries, with some logistics companies reporting delays in deliveries of construction materials, the Korea Times reported.

The union's demands include higher rates for transporting concrete and changes to working conditions, which it says are necessary to improve the welfare of its members. The union has been in talks with concrete manufacturers for several weeks, but negotiations have been stalled due to disagreements over the proposed rate increases. The union's action has sparked concerns among construction companies and semiconductor manufacturers, who fear that the stoppage could delay the completion of major projects.

The Seoul metropolitan area is a key hub for the construction industry, and the stoppage is affecting a large number of construction projects, including the expansion of Samsung Electronics' chip plant and the construction of a new SK Hynix chip plant. The union's action is also affecting other industries, with some logistics companies reporting delays in deliveries of construction materials, the Korea Times reported.

The union's demands include higher rates for transporting concrete and changes to working conditions, which it says are necessary to improve the welfare of its members. The union has been in talks with concrete manufacturers for several weeks, but negotiations have been stalled due to disagreements over the proposed rate increases. The union's action has sparked concerns among construction companies and semiconductor manufacturers, who fear that the stoppage could delay the completion of major projects





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South Korea Samsung Electronics SK Hynix Semiconductor Plant Strike Construction Delay

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