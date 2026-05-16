South Korean Singer-Actor IU Donates 300 Million Won to Mark Her Birthday, Helps Local Charity Groups

IU, a popular singer-actor in South Korea, donated 300 million won to celebrate her birthday on Saturday, with 100 million going to Asan Medical Centre and 50 million each to four local charity groups. Her birthday donation is just one of her many contributions under the 'IUaena' name across different anniversaries and holidays.

South Korean singer-actor IU donated 300 million won to mark her birthday on Saturday, donating 100 million won to Asan Medical Centre in Seoul and 50 million won each to four local charity groups .

She has made regular donations under the 'IUaena' name on occasions such as her debut anniversary, birthdays, and year-end holidays. The funds will be used to support patients facing financial difficulties, provide educational and cultural programs for children and adolescents, assist elderly people living alone, support single-mother households in vulnerable situations, and supply advanced assistive devices for people with disabilities. IU's birthday donation was made under the name 'IUaena,' a combination of her stage name and fan club





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IU Donation Birthday Non-Profit Charity Iuaena Asan Medical Centre 100 Million Won 50 Million Won Local Charity Groups Patient Support Educational Programs Elderly Assistance Single Mother Assistance Disability Aid

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