South Korean Shares Rally to Record High on AI Hype and Strong Export Data

The KOSPI index surged to a record close as chipmakers and tech stocks rose on robust May exports and hopes for AI collaboration with Nvidia.

South Korean shares surged to a record close on Monday, driven by a rally in chipmakers and technology stocks amid strong export data and optimism over potential artificial intelligence cooperation with Nvidia .

The benchmark KOSPI index ended the day up 312.23 points, or 3.68%, at 8,788.38, marking its highest closing level ever. During the trading session, the index climbed as much as 4.7%, which activated a sidecar trading curb designed to moderate volatility. Analysts noted that further upside for the market hinges on whether valuations for semiconductor companies can expand to the levels currently being discussed.

South Korea's exports grew at a faster-than-expected pace in May, recording the strongest annual increase in over four decades. This growth was fueled by a global surge in AI-related investment, which propelled chip sales to a record high. The robust export performance lifted optimism about the trade-dependent economy and reinforced the country's impressive stock market rally. The prospect of deeper AI and robotics partnerships between Korean firms and Nvidia, following expected meetings involving CEO Jensen Huang, further buoyed investor sentiment.

Individual stock movements reflected the broader trends. LG Electronics, a home appliance maker, hit its daily upper limit with a 29.9% gain for the second consecutive session, reaching an all-time high. Hyundai Motor advanced 3.7%, while Naver, the e-commerce and technology giant, surged 15.6%. Despite the domestic rally, foreign investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.9 trillion won, equivalent to about $1.93 billion.

In the currency market, the South Korean won showed resilience, ending up 0.03% at 1,504.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform after an earlier drop of as much as 0.9%. The won has weakened by 4.3% against the dollar since the start of the year. Bond yields rose across the curve, with the three-year treasury yield increasing by 4.7 basis points to 3.785% and the 10-year yield jumping 9.5 basis points to 4.166%, reflecting broader global interest rate pressures





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