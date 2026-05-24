South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Continues Late President Roh Moo-hyun's Peace Efforts on Korean Peninsula

At the memorial ceremony for late President Roh Moo-hyun in his hometown, Lee Jae Myung vowed to continue Roh's efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed to carry on late President Roh Moo-hyun's efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula on May 23 at a memorial ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of Roh's death.

Roh, known for his engagement with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) under his 'Peace and Prosperity Policy,' had signed an October 4, 2007 inter-Korean joint declaration with Kim Jong Il calling for advancing inter-Korean relations, easing military tensions, and promoting economic cooperation. Lee's administration has emphasized peaceful coexistence with the DPRK, even while relations remain strained.

In a March speech, Lee mentioned that his government respects the DPRK's system and will neither engage in any type of hostile acts nor pursue any form of unification by absorption





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Roh Moo-Hyun Korean Peninsula Peace And Prosperity Policy Democratic People's Republic Of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong-Il October 4 2007 Inter-Korean Joint Declaration Lee Jae Myung

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