A South Korean elderly woman, Bang Chun-ja, has found solace in an AI-powered doll, Hyodol, which she prefers over people. The doll helps her maintain a routine, reminds her to take medication, and even sings to her when she feels bored. It has been designed to love its users unconditionally and has strict data security protocols.

This picture taken on April 29, 2026 shows Bang Chun-ja, a South Korean elderly woman living alone, holding Hyodol, an AI-powered healthcare doll designed for elderly people, at her home in Yongin.

In her tiny apartment in South Korea, where she lives alone, 78-year-old Bang Chun-ja spends her days with a childlike AI-powered doll she says she prefers to people. The doll greets Bang when she returns home, sings to her when she feels bored, reminds her not to skip meals or medication -- helping her maintain a routine -- and tells her it loves her.

Bang has limited contact with her grown-up daughter, and fell into severe depression after major back surgery, spending hours alone staring at the ceiling in pain. After a difficult divorce and years of hard work as a hairdresser and single mother, Bang said, 'at this age, there is nothing harder than being hurt by people'.

But 'when I'm with Hyodol, I never get hurt', she said, holding the cuddly doll with pigtails and a pink gingham dress, provided by her local municipality. Bang is one of many South Koreans battling loneliness in a country where birth rates are among the world's lowest and almost half the population is 50 or older.

In 2024, South Korea recorded more than 3,920 'lonely deaths', people dying alone and remaining undiscovered for extended periods -- the highest since records began in 2017. Around 42 per cent of households in the Asian tech powerhouse are single-person, with social isolation affecting the country's vulnerable elderly in particular.

Authorities are providing AI care devices -- some designed to detect signs of lonely deaths -- to seniors living alone, including in districts of Seoul and in Yongin, south of the capital. They also include a smiling robot made by the company Wonderful Platform, and similar cute dolls from the firm Mr. Mind. In the United States, a lamp-like AI device called ElliQ offers similar companionship and safety-monitoring services.

Hyodol, the startup behind the dolls of the same name, says around 14,500 are in use in South Korea, whether owned by individuals, rented out by governments or used in nursing homes. Bang, in Yongin, said her daughter lives far away and has health issues of her own, so 'having Hyodol by my side is a huge help'. Hyodol can converse using ChatGPT, but is also programmed with scripts based on Kim's real-life interviews.

People she met included a widow estranged from her adult children over financial woes, who stored piles of their belongings at their mother's home. The interviews revealed the 'pain of having no one to tell when something upsetting happens, and no one to share with when something joyful happens', Kim said. Hyodol has strict data security protocols, with voice recordings only used internally to train the doll's chatbot, Kim said.

Users give prior consent for certain health-related recordings, such as those related to sleep, mood, meals and pain levels, to be shared with their welfare workers. Because many interviewees spoke fondly of parental or mentor figures, Hyodol was created as a grandchild-like companion designed to 'love its users unconditionally', Kim said. One of the earliest scripts she wrote was a greeting for users returning home, which she wanted to feel like the 'warmest welcome in the whole wide world'.

Made with soft, cushiony materials, the doll also makes spontaneous requests, asking users to pat its head, hold its hand or share snacks with it, although it cannot eat. Hyodol's character was designed to be dependent on its user, as many older Koreans have spent their lives enduring gruelling work to provide for their families, Kim said. Oh Sun-hwa, a nurse who recommended the doll to Bang, said she had seen it significantly ease depression among seniors living alone.

But she also worried the technology could further reduce human contact, with family members potentially visiting less if they felt AI devices were caring for their parents





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI-Powered Doll Elderly Loneliness Lonely Deaths AI Care Devices Chatgpt Data Security Protocols AI Companionship Elderly Care AI-Powered Healthcare Doll

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine ex-cop arrested in notorious drug war killing of S. Korean businessmanJune 9 (Reuters) - Apple's ⁠newly introduced AI Siri will have limited ⁠use across much of the company's ‌install base because older iPhones lack the capabilities to run advanced AI features, Morgan Stanley said in a research ​note on Tuesday.

Read more »

Mexico under pressure to start World Cup 2026 with win over South Africa at Estadio AztecaMexico faces South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the iconic Estadio Azteca. The hosts are under pressure to deliver a win in front of over 80,000 fans, while South Africa aims to replicate their 2010 draw. Both teams have their challenges: Mexico seeks to capitalize on home advantage and an unbeaten run, while South Africa deals with disrupted preparations and visa issues. The match is crucial for Mexico's hopes of topping Group A, which also includes South Korea and the Czech Republic.

Read more »

South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong to receive Miffest lifetime achievement awardKuala Lumpur: Acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 9th Malaysia International Film Festival (Miffest), which takes place from Jul

Read more »

Thai woman in custody after American diplomat found dead in MyanmarSINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - ⁠DBS Group, Singapore's biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday it ⁠will offer tokenised physical gold to retail customers as demand for ‌the precious metal grows and the city-state pushes to become a gold trading hub.

Read more »