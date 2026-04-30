South Korea to Drop ‘Out-of-Wedlock Child’ Term from Official Forms

South Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare announced it will remove the term “out-of-wedlock child” from all government forms related to child welfare, reflecting changing societal views on family and childbirth. The move also includes measures to strengthen child abuse responses and protection.

South Korea is undertaking a significant shift in its official language regarding child welfare , announcing the removal of the term “out-of-wedlock child” from all government forms.

This decision, revealed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Thursday, April 30th, stems from a growing recognition of evolving societal views on family structures and childbirth. While the term was previously removed from the core Child Welfare Act itself, it persisted in various lower-level administrative forms utilized by public officials. The ministry’s move aims to eliminate any classification of children based on their parents’ marital status, reflecting a commitment to ensuring all children are treated equitably.

This change isn’t merely linguistic; it represents a broader cultural adjustment to accommodate the increasing prevalence of births outside of traditional marriage. The impetus for this revision is deeply rooted in demographic trends and public discourse. Statistics Korea reports a steady rise in nonmarital births, reaching a record high of 5.8 percent of all births in 2023 – a total of 13,800 babies.

This figure marks the highest proportion since data collection began in 1981, demonstrating a clear departure from the long-held societal norm that marriage is a prerequisite for having children. Public opinion is gradually shifting, with a growing acceptance of nonmarital births as a legitimate personal choice.

This evolving perspective was further amplified late last year by a highly publicized case involving a celebrity, which sparked a national conversation about the appropriateness of using language that defines children based on their parents’ marital status. The government’s response underscores its sensitivity to public sentiment and its willingness to adapt official terminology to reflect contemporary values. The removal of the term is intended to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for all children, regardless of their family background.

Beyond the linguistic changes, the proposed amendments to the Child Welfare Act enforcement decree and rules also prioritize strengthening the nation’s child protection system. Recognizing the tragic consequences of child abuse and suspected abuse-related deaths, the government is introducing measures to enhance responses to these critical situations. A key component of this effort is the establishment of a special committee empowered to conduct thorough reviews in cases of suspected abuse-related fatalities.

This committee will delve into the circumstances surrounding such incidents to identify systemic failures and recommend improvements to prevent future tragedies. Furthermore, the revisions will clarify the grounds upon which local government heads can petition the courts to terminate parental rights in cases where children are in urgent need of protection. This provision aims to provide a more streamlined and effective process for safeguarding vulnerable children.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s comprehensive approach signals a proactive commitment to protecting the well-being of all children in South Korea, addressing both the linguistic stigma associated with nonmarital births and the urgent need for stronger child protection measures. The advance notice of these revisions demonstrates a transparent and collaborative approach to policy-making, inviting feedback from stakeholders before the changes are finalized and implemented





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