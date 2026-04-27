South Korea Stuns Taiwan in Thrilling Thomas Cup Clash

Cho Hyeon-woo's unexpected victory secures a dramatic 3-2 win for South Korea against Taiwan in the Thomas Cup Finals, keeping their hopes alive in Group C.

A remarkable upset unfolded at the Thomas Cup Finals in Horsens, Denmark , as South Korea secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Taiwan , largely thanks to the unexpected heroics of 20-year-old Cho Hyeon-woo.

Entering the decisive match with limited international experience this year – having participated in only three tournaments – Hyeon-woo faced a daunting challenge against world number 36 Lee Chia-hao. Despite the pressure and the higher ranking of his opponent, Hyeon-woo demonstrated exceptional composure and skill, ultimately prevailing with a score of 23-21, 12-21, 21-18.

This victory was pivotal in preventing a defeat for South Korea and keeping their hopes alive in Group C. The match began with Taiwan taking an early lead. Chou Tien-chen showcased his dominance by defeating Yoo Tae-bin in straight sets, 21-18, 21-16.

This was followed by a strong performance from the Taiwanese doubles pair Wang Chi-lin and Chiu Hsiang-chieh, who overcame the Korean duo of Jin Yong and Seo Seung-jae in a hard-fought battle, 21-10, 15-21, 21-11, extending Taiwan’s lead to 2-0. The situation appeared bleak for South Korea, with their chances of winning the tie diminishing rapidly.

However, the Korean team refused to concede defeat. Choi Ji-hoon stepped up to the challenge, battling past Chi Yu-jen in a three-game thriller, 21-17, 18-21, 21-16, igniting a spark of hope for the Korean side. This win narrowed the gap, bringing the score to 2-1 in favor of Taiwan. The momentum began to shift as Kim Won-ho and Song Hyun-cho engaged in another intense doubles match against Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan.

The Korean pair fought back from a first-game loss, ultimately securing a crucial victory with a score of 20-22, 21-18, 21-19, leveling the tie at 2-2 and setting the stage for the dramatic showdown between Hyeon-woo and Chia-hao. Now, all eyes were on the final match, where Cho Hyeon-woo’s performance would determine the fate of his team. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both players displaying incredible athleticism and determination.

Hyeon-woo’s ability to remain calm under pressure and execute his game plan proved to be the deciding factor. His victory not only secured the win for South Korea but also announced his arrival on the international badminton stage. Looking ahead, South Korea’s path to the knockout stages appears relatively straightforward. They are expected to defeat Sweden in their final group match.

However, their progression will also depend on the outcome of the clash between Taiwan and the host nation, Denmark. Denmark, already boasting a perfect record in the group stage after victories against both South Korea and Sweden, are firm favorites to win their remaining match. Ditlev Jaegar Holm of Denmark expressed his anticipation for the match against Taiwan, stating his hope to apply pressure throughout the tie and maintain a competitive edge until the final moments.

The Thomas Cup Finals continue to deliver exciting encounters, and the performance of young players like Cho Hyeon-woo highlights the future of badminton





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Thomas Cup Badminton South Korea Taiwan Cho Hyeon-Woo Lee Chia-Hao Denmark

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