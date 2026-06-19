South Korea's World Cup Hopes Hinge on Bounce-Back After Mexico Loss

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo urged his team not to dwell on a costly goalkeeping error that led to a 1-0 defeat against Mexico in their second Group A match at the 2026 World Cup. Despite the setback, South Korea remains in contention for the round of 32.

In a thrilling encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, South Korea faced Mexico in Guadalajara, where a single goalkeeping error decided the outcome. The match, played on June 18, 2026, saw Mexico secure a 1-0 victory, leaving South Korea to reflect on a missed opportunity.

Despite the loss, South Korean coach Hong Myung-bo emphasized the need for his team to move forward quickly, as they still have a chance to advance to the round of 32. The tactical battle was intense, with Mexico pressing aggressively from the start. South Korea focused on weathering that early storm without conceding, a plan that succeeded until the second half when a moment of confusion in the penalty area led to Luis Romo's goal.

Hong praised his players for their discipline in the first 20 minutes, noting that after that period, the game's rhythm shifted and South Korea gained control in pressing and overall game management. He avoided placing blame on goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, suggesting the error occurred amid physical contest in the box. Mexico now leads Group A with six points, while South Korea has three points from two matches. The Czech Republic and South Africa each have one point.

Hong now turns his attention to the upcoming match against South Africa, acknowledging their speed and the need for careful tactical preparation. This result marks a significant milestone for Mexico, who top their World Cup group for the first time since 2002, securing a home tie in the last 32. TheARTICLE CONTINUES BELO





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World Cup 2026 South Korea Mexico Group A Hong Myung-Bo Goalkeeping Error Luis Romo Round Of 32

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