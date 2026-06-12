South Korea's Stylish Comeback Edges Past Czech Republic in World Cup Group A Clash

South Korea overcame a deficit to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in a FIFA World Cup 2026 group match, showcasing their technical prowess and fighting spirit at Estadio Guadalajara.

In a compelling Group A clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026, South Korea staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico.

The match, which took place on June 11, 2026, was defined by a stark contrast in styles: South Korea's fluid, possession-based football versus the Czech Republic's direct, physical approach. The Asian side, known for their tenacity and technical skill, found themselves trailing just before the hour mark when Czech defender Ladislav Krejci headed home from a long throw-in by Vladimir Coufal.

However, fueled by a predominantly pro-South Korean crowd in Guadalajara, the team remained composed and fought back. Eight minutes after going behind, Hwang In-beom equalized with a clever turn and finish, showcasing the team's attacking ingenuity. The winning goal came in the 80th minute when Hwang turned provider, delivering a low cross for substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu to convert.

Despite late pressure from the Czechs, including another dangerous long throw and a disallowed header from Tomas Soucek, South Korea held on for a vital three points that sends them level on points with Mexico at the top of Group A. Son Heung-min, the talismanic forward, was influential throughout, creating numerous chances with his movement and link-up play alongside Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung, though he did not get on the scoresheet. The victory underscores South Korea's World Cup experience and their ability to perform on the grand stage, having qualified for eleven consecutive tournaments and scoring 40 goals in the qualifying campaign.

Coach Hong Myung-bo praised his players' resilience and unity, highlighting the messages he delivered before the match about never giving up and playing as one cohesive unit. The Czech Republic, while effective in their direct strategy, ultimately couldn't maintain their lead and must regroup for their next fixture. This result sets up an exciting dynamic in Group A, with South Korea announcing themselves as serious contenders for a deep run in the tournament





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Korea Czech Republic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Son Heung-Min Hwang In-Beom Hong Myung-Bo Football Soccer Comeback World Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anger grows in South Korea over ballot shortages as students plan nationwide protestsSEOUL, June 10 — University students across South Korea will stage protests today as anger grew over ballot paper shortages at recent local elections.Dozens of polling stations...

Read more »

Hyeon-gyu wira Korea Selatan tumbangkan Czech 2-1Korea Selatan memulakan kempen Piala Dunia 2026 dengan langkah kanan selepas bangkit daripada ketinggalan untuk menewaskan Republik Czech 2-1

Read more »

Soccer-South Korea snatch 2-1 win over Czech Republic in World Cup openerJAKARTA: Indonesia's top diplomat made a visit to Myanmar on June 8, the latest foreign minister from an Asean country to visit Naypyidaw as the grouping rethinks how best to engage the conflict-mired country.

Read more »

Soccer-Czech coach Koubek says better team won after defeat by South KoreaKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's manufacturing sales value rose 9.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM175.0 billion in April 2026, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Read more »